Such a big sun (spoilers): the identity of the opera murderer finally revealed

On October 26 in Un si grand soleil, Claudine confesses the truth to Sabine, Tristan files a complaint against Becker and Ludo has a very interesting meeting …

In the Tuesday, October 26, 2021 episode ofSuch a great sun, Claudine (Catherine Wilkening) is furious to know that Tristan (Alain Bouzigues) spoke about their affair with the prosecutor. This one defends himself, he wants to save his honor against the attacks of Becker (Yvon Bach). Tristan filed a complaint against him. The prosecutor is angry with Clément because he hid his liabilities with Tristan from him. The policeman apologizes, he withdraws from the case. Claudine goes to see her daughter and confesses everything to her about her affair with Tristan. Sabine (Gaëla Le Devehat) falls from the clouds, she is very disappointed. She confides in Florent (Fabrice Deville), she finds her mother selfish, everything she does is in her best interests.

Manu (Moses Santamaria) and Alex (Benjamin Bourgois) wonder about the relationship of Becker and Tristan. They think something is missing. At the end of the day, Claudine calls Becker. She informs him that she has nothing to do with Tristan’s complaint. He believes her. She tells him that she thinks of him, he doesn’t answer her. For his part, Tristan remembers the night of the murder, it is because of him that Laurent went over the balustrade above the stage of the opera …

Ludo meets in Un si grand soleil …

Maryline (Elisabeth Marconi) is confused because she will have to pay a large sum of money for the rest of the work on the building. Ludo (Folco Marchi) reminds him that he is there to help him financially. He also has an appointment with a client. They spend a pleasant intimate moment. After their business, they stay together and chat. He’s late for work at the zoo. He has no valid excuse to provide to Alice (Maëlle Mietton) who invites him all the same to have an aperitif in his new house in the evening. Noemie passes at this time also, it is about the neighbor of Alice. She invites him to stay with them for a drink. The current goes very well between Noémie and Ludo. He is under the spell. He finds an excuse to see her again later. To be continued in Such a great sun …

