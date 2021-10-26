Sudanese refuse coup in the streets, international community is pushing

The coup d’état in Sudan with the arrest by the army of civilian leaders and the dissolution of the transitional organs is causing great concern around the world. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for the release “ immediate Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, Washington called for the ” recovery ” institutions.

In Khartoum and across the country, protesters did not wait for the international community react.



We support the democratic transition. The authorities have signed a constitutional agreement committing them to this. We will oppose any attempt to violate it. We are waiting for a civilian, elected government, nothing else. Anger in the street after the coup Eliott Brachet



That night, despite the curfew, many Sudanese were bristling with barricades in their blocks. For them, the fate of the country is playing out here, in the streets, while in the evening, arrests of militants were still in progress and pick-ups loaded with soldiers patrolled the capital.

Repression

Some activists have found back door ways to connect to social networks, scenes of lynchings and humiliation have flooded the news feeds. Videos of women beaten up in the middle of the street by soldiers getting out of pickups. Khartoum University students covered in bruises, shaved hair after being beaten into their bedrooms.

Faced with fierce repression, protesters chanted Monday that their revolution would remain peaceful. At midnight, a source within the Ministry of Health drew up the provisional toll of the day: seven dead and 140 wounded, recalling that it could very quickly worsen while many Sudanese seem ready to do anything to make this putsch fail. military. The Sudanese Professionals Association, resistance committees and many unions have called for civil disobedience and a general strike. This is the same strategy that was adopted in June 2019 just after the massacre orchestrated by soldiers on the sit-in at the army headquarters.

” Bullets don’t kill, what kills is the silence imposed on the people “

Late at night, when communications were still not reestablished, some were still screaming: “ Bullets do not kill, what kills is the silence imposed on the people. “

On social networks, Monday’s demonstrators are not at all discouraged by the violence of the repression, on the contrary, they are getting organized and for that they need time. We see here and there photos of barricades blocking the streets of different districts of the capital, this is what the demonstrators call “tetris”, a kind of peaceful urban guerrilla strategy, while the civil forces are are organizing and planning a bigger demonstration in the coming days.

In Khartoum, there is still no news of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and most of the civilian representatives detained by the army since Monday morning in an unknown location. The UN Security Council is to hold an emergency meeting behind closed doors this Tuesday, October 26 in the afternoon.