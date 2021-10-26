More

    supporters forbidden to assemble!

    The prefect of Aube wants to avoid any overflows. The latter announced in a decree “the ban on gathering of any person availing himself of the quality of supporter of OGC Nice or Olympique de Marseille in the immediate vicinity of the Stade de l’Aube”.

    As a reminder, this meeting was interrupted on August 22, after supporters threw projectiles at Marseille players and entered the lawn. As a result, the meeting had been rescheduled on neutral ground, and behind closed doors. However, the Prefect nevertheless decided to take this decree.

    to summarize

    Nice and Olympique de Marseille face off at the Stade de l’Aube, in Troyes, for the remake of this match interrupted on August 22. While the meeting is already scheduled behind closed doors, the prefect of Aube has decided to strengthen the measures by prohibiting the gathering around the stadium.

    Arnaud Dechelotte


    Amanda

