supporters forbidden to assemble!

The prefect of Aube wants to avoid any overflows. The latter announced in a decree “the ban on gathering of any person availing himself of the quality of supporter of OGC Nice or Olympique de Marseille in the immediate vicinity of the Stade de l’Aube”.

As a reminder, this meeting was interrupted on August 22, after supporters threw projectiles at Marseille players and entered the lawn. As a result, the meeting had been rescheduled on neutral ground, and behind closed doors. However, the Prefect nevertheless decided to take this decree.

[#OGCNOM] The Prefect of Aube published a decree “prohibiting the gathering of people claiming to be supporters of OGC Nice or Olympique de Marseille in the immediate vicinity of the Aube stadium on Wednesday, October 27, 2021”

