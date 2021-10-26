suspected case of avian influenza, a temporary control area established

A decree from the Landes prefecture established, Monday, October 25, a temporary control zone in the Estibeaux sector

Due to the suspicion of a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Estibeaux, the Landes prefecture established, Monday, October 25, by decree, a temporary control zone in this town and its surroundings. The other villages concerned are: Habas, Misson, Mouscardès and Ossages.

This decree follows analysis results from the Laboratory of the Pyrenees and the Landes, for a poultry farm, in Estibeaux. An epidemiological investigation is currently being carried out.





Measures to be observed

Among the measures to be observed in the event of the establishment of a temporary control zone: no poultry or any other captive bird should enter or leave the holdings (if necessary, exemptions may be granted by the Management departmental employment, labor, solidarity and protection of populations (DDETSPP) with certain reservations); the animals must be kept on their holdings, in places allowing their isolation and confinement; feed, water and food storage silos must be protected, etc. All these measures can be found here: http://www.landes.gouv.fr/IMG/pdf/recueil-40-2021-250-recueil-des-actes-administratifs-special-2.pdf

In mid-October, a suspected case had been detected in the Gers, leading to reinforced surveillance in a sector comprising three municipalities in the Landes. Finally, after analysis, it was a false alarm. This case was unrelated to avian influenza.