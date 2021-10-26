teenage girl killed in collapsed wooden and tin shelter

By Sudouest.fr with AFP

Posted on 10/26/2021 at 8:10 am

Updated on 10/26/2021 at 8:17 a.m.

A 17-year-old girl was killed and five people injured Monday in the collapse of a wooden and tin construction, where they were to spend the night, in Saint-Georges, Guyana.

For an as yet undetermined reason, the hut – a traditional dwelling allowing hammocks to be hung – where a group of young people and their companions had to bivouac for the night, collapsed on them. The tragedy occurred at the end of the afternoon, in Saut-Maripa, in a difficult to access area located on the territory of the municipality of Saint-Georges.





A 17-year-old girl was killed and five people, including a 25-year-old adult and three minors, were injured, according to a provisional report, the prefecture said.

Border with Brazil

The group had a total of twenty-five people, she added on Twitter, specifying that a psychological cell would be activated Tuesday “for all concerned”.

Two helicopters and vehicles from the Departmental Fire and Rescue Service (SDIS) were deployed to the scene to transport the injured.

Saut-Maripa is located in a difficult place to access, at the end of a rough track of about 20 kilometers, on the banks of the Oyapock river which marks the border with Brazil.

Part of the group of young people was accommodated for the night on the forward operational base of the Armed Forces in Guyana.