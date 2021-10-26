terrible fall between a runner and a spectator during a race in Spain

On Saturday, a cycle touring race in the Canary Islands ended with a spectacular collision between a female runner in the final sprint and a spectator. The cyclist was taken to hospital while the woman was treated on the spot. Fortunately, their life is not in danger.

The outcome of the Salmor Bike race could have turned into a drama on Saturday. At the end of the 88 kilometers of the course traced in El Hierro in the Canary Islands (Spain), a very violent collision took place between a cyclist launched in the final sprint and a spectator. As the runner neared the finish line, the woman crossed the road without looking, causing the accident.





An open investigation

The images filmed by a spectator also present near the finish line are spectacular and did not bode well for the health of the two people involved in the fall. Fortunately, their life is not in danger. The runner, who was heading for a victory in this race, was transported to the nearest hospital.

“The woman suffers from minor head injuries, while the spectator was treated on site by the race’s medical staff. A police investigation is underway to determine the causes of the incident,” said a spokesperson. from local government after the event.