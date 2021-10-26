More

    terrible fall between a runner and a spectator during a race in Spain

    Sports


    On Saturday, a cycle touring race in the Canary Islands ended with a spectacular collision between a female runner in the final sprint and a spectator. The cyclist was taken to hospital while the woman was treated on the spot. Fortunately, their life is not in danger.

    The outcome of the Salmor Bike race could have turned into a drama on Saturday. At the end of the 88 kilometers of the course traced in El Hierro in the Canary Islands (Spain), a very violent collision took place between a cyclist launched in the final sprint and a spectator. As the runner neared the finish line, the woman crossed the road without looking, causing the accident.


    An open investigation

    The images filmed by a spectator also present near the finish line are spectacular and did not bode well for the health of the two people involved in the fall. Fortunately, their life is not in danger. The runner, who was heading for a victory in this race, was transported to the nearest hospital.

    “The woman suffers from minor head injuries, while the spectator was treated on site by the race’s medical staff. A police investigation is underway to determine the causes of the incident,” said a spokesperson. from local government after the event.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleThe Cac 40 regains color after the records of Wall Street, Orange and Michelin to the penalty, News of the markets
    Next articleControversy. Karine Le Marchand waives a grant of 117,000 euros to redo her Provencal farmhouse

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC