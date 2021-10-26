Tesla competitor unveils amazing flying car concept

XPeng, a Chinese electric vehicle maker and Chinese competitor to Tesla, has unveiled a stunning flying car concept slated for 2024, as well as a total autonomous driving system in 2023.

Although the flying car concept does not yet have a name, it looks like a “supercar of the future,” with an aerodynamic design and partially covered rear wheels, says Tomsguide.

The interior is high-tech with a digital screen integrated into the steering wheel, a huge vertical canopy. The concept’s many simulated images also show the interior, with a central divider and independent flight controls.





The car has a folding rotor mechanism that deploys on either side of the butterfly doors when the car is parked, and then its two blades deploy, allowing the car to perform vertical takeoffs and landings.

As for its total autonomous driving system, from start to finish, it will feature an impressive number of cameras and sensors integrated into the vehicle. This will allow the on-board computer to recognize, classify and identify the position of objects around the car.