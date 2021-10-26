Tesla inc. : On the stock market, Tesla now weighs a hundred times more than Renault

(BFM Bourse) – The soaring Tesla stock is pushing the market capitalization of the electric car maker to a new high. To the point of being worth more than most of its competitors combined.

Hertz’s historic order (100,000 copies of Model 3 to be delivered over fourteen months) propelled Tesla stock to an all-time high on Monday (+ 12.66% to $ 1024.86). This Tuesday, the title was still up more than 5.4% to 1080 dollars around 4:30 p.m. The capitalization of the American manufacturer of electric cars thus beats a new record at 1,085 billion dollars. A stock market value a hundred times higher than that of Renault (9.15 billion euros around 4.30 p.m., or 10.6 billion dollars)!

The capitalization of Tesla (which has an annual production capacity of one million vehicles) is equivalent to those of the German Volkswagen (VW, Audi, Porsche, Skoda, Lamborghini, Bentley, Seat, Bugatti, Cupra, Scania, Ducatti, Man ), Daimler (Mercedes-Benz, Smart, Maybach, AMG) and BMW (BMW, Mini, Rolls-Royce), American General Motors (GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Hummer) and Ford (Ford, Lincoln), Japanese Toyota (Toyota, Lexus, Scion, Daihatsu, Hino), Nissan (Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun), Subaru and Suzuki, Indian Tata (Tata, Jaguar, Land Rover), Chinese Geely (Geely, Volvo, Lotus , Polestar, Proton …), Italian Ferrari, French Renault (Renault, Dacia, Alpine, Lada) and Franco-Italian Stellantis (Fiat, Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat , Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Vauxhall, Ram and Peugeot). These fifteen groups sold before the crisis, nearly 70 million vehicles per year.





