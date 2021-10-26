Tesla Model 3, the best-selling car in Europe: why it’s doubly historic

In September 2021, the Tesla Model 3 was the best-selling car on the Old Continent. This performance is a double feat never seen in Europe.

Star of the Tesla catalog, the Tesla Model 3 is selling like hot cakes in Europe. So much so that it became the most sold car on the old continent in September 2021, according to data from JATO Dynamics, which takes into account 26 markets from our continent.

The American compact sedan registered no less than 24,512 registrations, representing 2.6% of the market share. It is simply historic, in more than one way. For one, this is the very first time that an electric car has climbed to the top of the ranking, both thermal and electric models combined.

The Model 3 far ahead

Until now, a trendy automobile has never grabbed first place on the podium in the midst of gasoline, diesels, light hybrids and other plug-in hybrids. The Tesla Model 3 did it brilliantly, dominating not its runner-up (Renault Clio) by a short head, but by several thousand copies – just over 6,000.

Position Templates Units vs September 2020 1 Tesla Model 3 24591 + 58% 2 Renault Clio 18264 -23% 3 Dacia Sandero 17988 -9% 4 Volkswagen Golf 17507 -39% 5 Fiat 500 16349 -3% 6 Open Corsa 15502 -41% 7 Peugeot 2008 14931 -16% 8 Hyundai tucson 14088 + 40% 9 Peugeot 208 13895 -31% 10 Renault Captur 13715 -36%

Also, never before has a model manufactured outside Europe dominated this monthly ranking: as an American car, the Tesla Model 3 therefore becomes the first vehicle. ” foreigner “ to climb to first place. As a sign for the local industry, which should remain vigilant over the coming months.





These registration figures are all the more impressive in view of the current automotive economy, which is sluggish from one year to the next. JATO Dynamics notes a drop of 25% between September 2020 and 2021, where the Tesla Model 3 records an increase of 58% in one year.

Clearly, everything is fine, especially since the American manufacturer recently received an order for 100,000 Model 3 from Hertz. This operation also propelled the Californian firm into another financial sphere, since its stock market valuation has now exceeded one trillion dollars.

The beautiful breakthrough of the Model Y

Tesla’s incredible score in September 2021, however, needs to be tempered. Why ? Because the manufacturer has a habit of delivering its models during the last month of each quarter. The data recorded therefore do not reflect a quarterly trend, but rather monthly. The months of July and August were less marked.

Finally, it should be noted that the Model Y quickly showed what it was doing: barely launched in Europe when the new SUV nabbed second place in the electric classification with 8,926 registrations. Will he continue on this path? The next few months will tell.