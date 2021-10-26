Tesla model tops European bestseller, first for electric car

While the market for gasoline-powered cars is sluggish, electrics are popular. With nearly 24,600 units sold, or 2.6% of the market, the Tesla Model 3 was ranked at the top of European bestsellers in September. It is ahead of the Renault Clio, sold 18,000 copies, and the Dacia Sandero, according to the report published Monday by the firm Jato Dynamics. Never seen.

“This is the first time that an electric car has dominated the market and also a first for a vehicle manufactured outside Europe,” Jato underlines in his report. These sales can be explained in part by a traditional increase in Tesla sales in September. But it is also a sparkling sign of the electrification of the European market.

Explosion of hybrid registrations

Overall, the European car market collapsed in September, returning to its 1995 levels with 718,598 new cars sold. The market has not recovered from the Covid-19 crisis and manufacturers are severely affected by a shortage of electronic parts. But while sales of thermal cars are declining, registrations of hybrids and electrics are exploding. In the third quarter, more hybrids, plug-in hybrids and electric cars were sold in Europe than gasoline-powered cars.





“In addition to subsidies, manufacturers have extended their offer (of hybrids and electrics) with more models and good deals. Many of them give priority to their stock of parts (…) to the production of electric cars rather than thermal ones, ”emphasizes Felipe Munoz of the Jato firm.

SUV sales record

Tesla’s new SUV, Model Y, is second in the all-electric car market. Tesla logically dominated the ranking of electrics in September, with a market share of 24%, just ahead of the Volkswagen group (22%), Stellantis (13%), and Hyundai-Kia (11%).

All engines combined, SUVs reached a record share in September with 46.5% of the market, also reports Jato. “If this trend continues, Europe’s roads could soon resemble those in the United States, where more than half of new cars sold are SUVs,” says Felipe Munoz.