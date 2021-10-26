Test: Age of Empires IV, the return of the king

At the announcement ofAge of Empires IV, perplexity could add to excitement. On the one hand, the developers’ choice to return to the medieval period, already covered by the unbreakable Age of Empires II, which is neither more nor less than the most appreciated title of the series, could raise fears of a lack of risk taking. On the other hand, we were delighted to find this sacred monster of real-time strategy, which marked a generation of players by its staging of Antiquity and then of the medieval era, but also and above all by its emblematic “Wololo”. This is not the enthusiasm aroused by the announcement, followed by the release of versions. topspin of those commonly called AoE I, AoE II and AoE III, which will deny the attraction of the franchise for lovers of STR and other PC players. An untouchable who has branded an entire genre with a hot iron and whose salutary makeover on the occasion of the Definitive Edition more than delighted amateurs. So how, how the hell did Relic and World’s Edge, commissioned by Microsoft to resuscitate the license, have embarked on this risky and insane enterprise of confronting Age of Empires IV to the rock, to the king… to the myth?