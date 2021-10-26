Test Saeco Gran Aroma SM6580 automatic coffee maker with grinder: for a caffeinated and personalized boost

Like the vast majority of automatic coffee machines with grinder, the Saeco Gran Aroma SM6580 takes up space on the worktop. It measures 26 cm wide by 49 cm deep for a height of 38 cm. However, it weighs only 8.5 kg, which is rather reasonable for this type of device. But the most striking thing is that the materials used by Saeco are far from dulling us; plastic reigns supreme. Only two small decorative bars on the top of the Gran Aroma and the edges of the drip grid are made of metal. This is little. Without going up to the level of the Delonghi Maestosa EPAM960.75.GLM, we would have appreciated a little more care at this level, especially for a device sold for 700 €. The only functionality a bit premium, the cup is illuminated by LEDs.

Even the chrome parts are made of plastic.

The milk jug also has this slightly cheap side; it is also made of plastic and connects to the coffee maker using a transparent rubber hose, terminated by a straw, this time in steel. The whole thing is reminiscent of a surgical instrument. Fortunately, this unflattering first impression disappears with use, since the Gran Aroma is very pleasant to handle, thanks to the combination of a well-thought-out control panel and an easy-to-read color screen. After turning on the machine and letting it proceed with heating and other maintenance operations, one of the recipes is chosen by touching the upper strip, adorned with ideograms representing said recipes. If this method has the merit of simplicity and of being intuitive, it is clear that this frieze does not really help to integrate the Gran Aroma into an environment with assertive decoration. Note that pressing the “more drinks” button displays a list of drinks that are not available with direct access (Cream coffee, Ristretto, etc.). The choice is then made with the up and down keys on the right of the screen.

A control panel not really discreet.

Once this first step has been taken, we move on to the personalization of the drinks; the various parameters (quantity, intensity, temperature …) to be adjusted are displayed on the small color screen of good quality and very readable, and they are modulated using the “up” and “down” sensitive keys before validate with the “OK” key. And there can be many! Cappuccino, for example, has no less than 6 characteristics, including the milk content and the amount of froth. Good point, the manufacturer has provided a “backspace” key to return to an unsuitable setting.

Very few machines allow the elements of a recipe to be managed so finely.

Once everything is set to the nearest coffee bean, a final press on the start button starts the preparation of the drink. What does not spoil anything, from the pressure of the famous button, the Saeco Gran Aroma keeps the settings in memory, as long as one of the four profiles (pink, yellow, blue, green) has been activated. A final so-called “guest” profile allows you to configure a beverage as extensively as for family members, but without being able to save the recipe thus created for later use. For those who don’t want to bother with all these settings, Saeco has developed the CoffeeMaestro function. After selecting the drink, you choose a “taste” among three (Delicato, Intenso, Forte) and the Gran Aroma takes care of the rest by adjusting the coffee strength, temperature, quantity … Thanks to the SM6580’s screen, options specific to the operation of the coffee maker, such as activating profiles or modifying the standby time (among many others), are as easy to modify as coffees. Tedious manipulations based on long or short presses of single or simultaneous keys are therefore avoided, as demanded by less sophisticated devices, such as the Beko CEG5301X.



The large bean container, easy to fill.

Finally, thanks to the lid which covers the entire bean container (and in which we find the adjustment wheel for the fineness of the grind, as usual), the latter can be recharged without any difficulty. This is also the case for the water tank, placed to the right of the Gran Aroma and which it suffices to remove from its housing before filling it and then putting it back in place.