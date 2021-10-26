Tetris 99: Metroid Dread at the heart of a new Grand Prix, the news

Kirby Fighters 2, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Mario Golf Super Rush, Paper Mario or Xenoblade Chronicles and many other titles were entitled to a Grand Prix in Tetris 99, a temporary event allowing to obtain a new theme and new music.

The Battle Royale version of Tetris has just unveiled the theme for its next Grand Prix and, unsurprisingly, it will be about Metroid Dread, the latest big release for Nintendo Switch. After WarioWare: Get it Together! and Monster Hunter Rise is Samus Aran and EMMI’s turn to be put forward. From Friday, October 29 at 9:00 a.m. and Tuesday, November 2 at 7:59 a.m., players will be able to launch Tetris 99 and participate in the event. As usual, the principle is simple. You have to play enough games to collect 100 points and permanently unlock the theme.

The theme dedicated to Metroid Dread displays Samus on the left, and an EMMI on the right, play the main theme of the title then the stalking sound robots, and all the sound effects are linked to the latest adventure of the galaxy’s best bounty hunter. In addition, the winners will hear the music playing when you receive an upgrade for the combination, and new avatars will be added to the gallery.



