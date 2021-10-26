Thailand’s capital braces for return of tourists

In Bangkok, temples, markets and shops are preparing for the return of tourists on November 1, with protection against Covid-19 in mind.

In a few days, the capital of Thailand will begin to receive vaccinated tourists from 46 countries, for many, it is time for major preparations, between repair and implementation of protective measures against Covid-19.

See: Thailand reopens to tourism on November 1: what you need to know

The Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha will be open to visitors on November 1

The Royal Household Office announced on Tuesday, October 25 that it will open the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha to visitors from November 1.

The announcement made on the royaloffice.th website specifies that the office will take preventive measures such as Covid-19 to ensure the safety of all visitors and staff, and that everyone must wear a mask at all times in the Grand Palais and surroundings.

At each entry, visitors will need to scan the QR code to register on the Thai Chana tracking platform, or enter their surname, first name and phone number in the visitor register.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers will also be available at each entrance.

All public surfaces and toilets will be cleaned and disinfected every 20 minutes, while medical professionals will be on standby during opening hours to provide medical assistance in the event of an emergency.

Like many tourist attractions in Bangkok, the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha have been closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among tourists.





Shops in tourist areas of Bangkok are gradually reopening





Some vendors have reopened their shops in the tourist district of Chatuchak Market, although their sales have yet to pick up, as they mostly depend on foreign customers.

Many vendors at Chatuchak Market in Bangkok remain concerned about the spread of Covid-19, but say they are convinced that Thailand’s reopening on November 1 will be a boon to trade.

See: Thailand’s reopening to tourism worries 94% of the population

They expressed the opinion that the Covid-19 problem will have to be addressed according to the parameters of the moment.

Sellers have said they are in favor of strict controls in every tourist’s home country, which they say will help reduce the risk of Thailand having to go through a lockdown again.

On Khao San Road in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district, shop owners were seen making repairs and other preparations while awaiting the arrival of tourists next month.

The atmosphere remains calm and many stores were still closed.

Most of the open stores are food stalls that have remained in operation throughout the period of the Covid-19 pandemic.

These vendors said they were ready to welcome Thai and foreign tourists, and were taking precautions to protect themselves from Covid-19.

Bangkok urges companies to self-assess for Covid-19 security

At the same time, Bangkok City Hall is asking companies to conduct a self-assessment of their security measures relating to Covid-19 before the city reopens to international visitors on November 1, with the aim of boosting the confidence of customers and tourists.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is inviting a wide range of businesses located in the city to conduct a self-assessment of their compliance with measures to establish a Covid-free environment, in anticipation of the city’s reopening.

Companies can perform this assessment on the Department of Public Health’s website, Thai Stop Covid 2 PLUS.

Those who pass this assessment will receive an electronic certificate, which they can display in front of their establishment.

The self-assessment platform is now open to different types of businesses, namely restaurants, shopping malls, community centers, cinemas, theaters, performance halls, massage parlors, spas, clinics beauty salons, hair salons, nail salons, fitness centers, sports parks, tattoo and piercing studios, museums, historic sites, ancient sites, learning centers, scientific and cultural centers , art galleries and libraries.

Source: National News Bureau of Thailand, The Nation Thaïland