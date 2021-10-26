the 10 standby devices that consume the most

Even when you’re not using them, your appliances continue to pump up the electric bill. Computer, television, washing machine… They are all responsible for this so-called “ghost” consumption. And these can end up getting expensive. According to figures from the Ecological Transition Agency (ADEME), relayed by Total Energies, they can reach 300 to 500 kWh per year and per household, an increase of 30% over the last ten years. And this is reflected on the bill of the French: on average, they would pay 86 euros each year for the consumption of devices on standby. A significant expense that could however be avoided, with a few simple tips to put in place.





How to reduce consumption?

According to ADEME, the first thing to do to reduce energy consumption is to favor “labeled and economical equipment”. The Energy Star label, for example, adopted by the European Commission, guarantees office equipment (printers, scanners or even computers) that consume less energy, whether in active or standby mode.

It may be wise to plug your devices into a multiple socket equipped with a switch: it will turn off all those connected to it at once. Enough to save time and money. A sleep cutter can also be useful. This box automatically turns off the power supply to the standby devices connected to it.

Finally, as the consumer association reminds us UFC-What to Choose, remember to always unplug the chargers of phones, laptops or electric shavers when your devices are charged. Otherwise, they too continue to use.

But some devices consume more energy than others when not in use. Discover in our slideshow the ten that consume the most when they are on standby.