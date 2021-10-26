the 12 month subscription is half the price, quick!

Notice to those who want to subscribe to the PlayStation Now program for the first time! Until the end of October 2021, the gaming service is offered at half price for a period of 12 months. All the details of this new good plan are to be consulted in the rest of the article.

CLICK HERE TO ENJOY THIS GOOD DEAL





The French online store PlayStation is taking advantage of the All Saints holiday period to lower the price of 12-month subscription to the PlayStation Now service. Normally sold at 59.99 euros, the subscription in question sees its price decrease to exactly 29.99 euros ; which makes an immediate discount of 30 euros. This promotional offer valid only for new customers ends this Sunday, October 31, 2021.

PlayStation Now (or PS Now) is a subscription-based gaming service that gives players access to hundreds of games. With PS Now, it is possible to instantly stream PS4, PS3 and PS2 games on PS5, PS4 and PC, as well as download hundreds of PS4 games to play offline on PS5 or PS4 consoles. To enjoy PS Now, you need a PlayStation Network account with a registered payment method, a DualSense or DualShock 4 wireless controller and an active broadband connection greater than or equal to 5 Mb / s. Finally, as a reminder or to For your information, the games that joined the PlayStation Now catalog in October are The Last of Us Part II, Fallout 76, Desperados III, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Yet Another Zombie Defense, Victor Vran: Overkill Edition and Amnesia: Collection.