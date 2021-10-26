The 2021 Femina Prize awarded to Clara Dupont-Monod

BOOK – The Femina prize for the French novel was awarded Monday to Clara Dupont-Monod for Adapt (Stock editions), while the prize for the foreign novel went to Turk Ahmet Altan.

Meeting at the Carnavalet museum in Paris, the exclusively female jury chose this winner in the eighth round, with six votes, against five for Thomas B. Reverdy for Climax (Flammarion).





48-year-old editor and journalist Clara Dupont-Monod won the Landerneau Readers’ Prize for this fiction on the arrival of a disabled child to siblings.

This prize is the first of the major literary awards of autumn, before the Medici on Tuesday, the Grand Prix du roman de l’Académie française on Thursday, and the Goncourt and Renaudot prizes on November 3.

The Femina Prize for Foreign Novel went to Ahmet Altan, for Mrs Hayat (Actes Sud), novel written in prison and not yet published in its original language. It was in the first round that he won.

Finally, the prize for the essay was awarded to Annie Cohen-Solal for A stranger named Picasso (Fayard), which tells how the Spanish master never acquired French nationality.

