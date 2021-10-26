The actor was not reckless with the guns on the set of the western “Rust”

According to the first elements of the investigation, Alec Baldwin would have taken all the necessary precautions before using the firearms that were given to him for each scene. In the legal documents relating to the investigation relayed by Sky News, everything seems to indicate that the star of Rust remained “very cautious,” according to cameraman Reid Russell. The latter even cites as an example this moment when the actor “made sure that a minor actor was not at his side when the gun had to be used”.





Those in charge of firearms (the gunsmith and assistant director) had also declared that the pistol in question was “cold”, that is to say, in Hollywood jargon, that he was not dangerous. Alec Baldwin couldn’t imagine a drama was going to happen when he pulled the trigger to rehearse his scene. Director of photography Halyna Hutchins was killed.

“Like a whiplash”

The documents also reveal that Joel Souza, the director of Rust, also remembers perfectly well having heard the words “cold gun” just before the incident. “I heard like a whiplash and a loud pop,” explained the filmmaker.

According to the LA Times, the production of the film has decided to suspend filming at least until the conclusion of the investigation into the circumstances of the accident. Alec Baldwin, collapsed, for his part canceled all his projects. “Everyone knows it’s an accident, but he’s absolutely devastated,” a source close to the actor told People.