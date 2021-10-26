the advanced summary of episode 257 of Tuesday, October 26

Tuesday October 26 in Here it all begins, who will welcome a new chef, Olivia’s ex-husband, whose first images have been unveiled by TF1 … Upon discovering his parents at the institute, Greg is surprised. Eliott (Nicolas Anselmo) explains to him that he did not know what to do because, since Greg learned that he was Naël’s father, he is in denial. For Eliott, his parents will be able to help him make a decision. “I have already made my decision“, gets angry Greg. Later, Greg and his parents discuss Naël. For the moment, the student is not receptive and announces to them that he does not want to take care of the baby. As for Benoît and Delphine (Who are Joseph Malerba and Christelle Reboul?), they still meet their grandson. Jasmine confides to them that she would like to keep Naël but she is not sure of being able to raise him on her own.

Greg doesn’t want to take care of Naël, his baby

Greg doesn’t appreciate that Eliott called his parents behind his back, especially since he doesn’t want to take care of Naël, only 20 years old. Delphine then finds Greg to talk to him about Naël. She tries to convince him to keep the baby because she might help him take care of it. Greg gets angry and leaves. Delphine then finds Benoît and tells him that they could perhaps raise both Naël.

Teyssier insists with Mehdi: the young man must do everything to get Landiras back to school or else he will put him through hell. At that moment, Landiras arrives and asks Teyssier if he can resume his place at the institute. The director accepts. During the pastry class, Hortense asks Landiras many questions about her dessert related to the theme of love. Troubled, the chef ends up confiding to him that he created this dessert while thinking of a woman he knew. He doesn't want to say more. Hortense is sure he made this dessert for the woman whose photo they saw on her phone.





Landiras reveals his secret to Mehdi and Hortense

If Mehdi was willing to drop their investigation of the professor, his girlfriend convinces him not to stop. She wants to find out what mystery is behind it all. After class, Mehdi and Hortense go to Landiras, who does not appreciate the visit of the two young people. They want to know why he lives in a van. Hortense sees the photo of the young woman on the phone in the van. “She left a year ago“, says Landiras about the young woman. He also reveals that they were together for ten years. He does not know why she left him. He could no longer work, so he left his post and is returned to France. After that, he had no taste for anything until Teyssier called him and offered him the job. Mehdi advised him to move on, but Landiras confided that Gabrielle was the woman of his life . He does not manage.

Célia and Jérémy get closer

In the salt marshes, Solal and Jérémy work together. Solal announces to him that it is over between him and Célia. He holds Jérémy responsible but the latter assures us that he has nothing to do with it, because he will never be able to be with her. Solal is convinced of the contrary. Angry, Jérémy prefers to leave. After this conversation, Jérémy announces to his parents that he is going to leave. "Being here stirs up too many things", confides the young man. Before obtaining his visa for Australia, he will go to Paris to see a friend. Clotilde is sure that it is because of Célia. Later, Célia finds Jeremy and asks him if it is. is because of her that he leaves. "It's not possible to forget you", Célia confides to Jérémy. She does not want him to leave. Neither does he. She asks him to stay, he accepts."I missed you so much", reveals the young man.