the anti-Covid mask that will remind you of The Division

The Covid is not yet quite behind us and Razer has understood this well. The American manufacturer, specializing in computers and gaming accessories, is launching its Razer Zephyr, a hyper-filtering … and hyper-visible anti-covid mask.

You may not remember it, but Razer had presented an anti-Covid mask concept ” clever On CES 2021. Its name: Project Hazel. Its concept? Filter efficiently, be reusable and leave the mouth visible. 9 months later, in a slightly different form, but with the same fundamentals, Razer returns with its Razer Zephyr which is reminiscent of in-game masks The Divison. A mask, not very discreet, of course, but that the brand has designed to allow optimal bacterial filtration.





Tested in the laboratory, it notably displays a BFE index of 99% thanks to its N95 filters. They offer bidirectional protection (in other words, the inhaled air is filtered just like the exhaled air). These filters are three times more durable than conventional disposable masks, promises the brand, which speaks of three days of filtration. And fortunately, because they are not cheap: the 10 pack is worth 34.99 euros on the official Razer website.

A mask already out of stock

Razer speaks for the rest of an active air circulation for his mask, with ” two air exchange chambers that allow air to circulate freely inside and outside the portable air purifier “, Reads the statement shared by the group. To do this, the Razer Zephyr comes with a pair of two-speed fans (4200 or 6200 RPM).

Razer requires, the RGB LEDs are also present inside and outside the mask. They are also controllable with the Razer Zephyr application (available on iOS and Android). Finally, we note the presence of an anti-fog coating applied to the transparent wall. Your smile will therefore be visible and enlightened.

Thanks to your overwhelming support, the Razer Zephyr is again sold out. Stay peeled to https://t.co/KHflx9mtjV as we’re ramping up production to get as many Razer Zephyr units into your hands as possible. Sign up to be notified when the next drop arrives: https://t.co/QbbsIP0PQ2 pic.twitter.com/Q6zjghQWJc – R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) October 25, 2021

Launched at 109.99 euros, the Razer Zephyr goggle is also available in bundle with a three pacs of 10 N95 filters, for 159.99 euros. Note, however, that it will take a while to buy one: Razer said today on Twitter that its Zephyr is now out of stock. However, the brand promises to increase production to meet demand.