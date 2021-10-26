The Cac 40 on the rise, when the small increases the big, market news

Interparfums (+ 10% on the SRD) perfumed the Cac 40 with its good smell. By raising its revenue and profitability forecasts for this year after a better than expected third quarter, the perfumer, which holds the Montblanc licenses , Jimmy Choo, Coach, Lanvin or Rochas, increased by almost 2% L’Oreal, the second largest capitalization of the flagship Parisian index (and third weighting with just over 6%).

Interparfums’ turnover increased by 57% in the third quarter over one year and by 35% compared to summer 2019, driven by a booming perfume market in the United States (boosted by checks sent by the government, the desire to have fun and, of course, the resumption of social interactions), as also indicated last week by L’Oréal, fifty times bigger than Interpafums from the top of its almost 220 billion euros capitalization.

the Cac 40 closed on Tuesday, up 0.8% to 6,766.51 points. Overall, luxury goods, which weigh heavily in the index (nearly 25%), largely supported the trend. Kering gained 1.4% and LVMH almost 1%. That said, the return of the Cac 40 to its levels at the beginning of September took place in relatively low trade volumes (3.1 billion euros, compared to a 2021 average of 3.4 billion euros). despite the animation created by the publications of Michelin and Orange in their sales for the third quarter. A lot of caution especially before the publication on Thursday of the third quarter GDP of the United States. On the same day, the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank will deliver their monetary policy decision. On the other hand, this week, the American central bankers will remain silent (after having multiplied the speeches last week), the Fed having entered its “blackout” period before its meeting next week and the probable announcement of a reduction in asset purchases.





It’s historic for a car manufacturer

Michelin gave up some ground (-0.9%) despite a better-than-expected quarterly copy. The group saw its turnover increase slightly by 4% in a declining global tire market, while car manufacturers are severely hampered in their production by the shortage of electronic chips. Sales of so-called original equipment tires, those sold to manufacturers, were down at Michelin in volume in the third quarter, while sales of replacement tires were stable. If Michelin has succeeded in generating higher turnover, it is thanks to its pricing power, its ability to increase prices in order to pass on increases in the costs of raw materials and energy to customers. Michelin, which has confirmed its objectives for the year, speaks of a very disturbed environment in the automotive industry (the group has also lowered its forecast for the tire market this year) … which in no way prevents You’re here to visit new records on Wall Street (at almost $ 1,100 per share). The group of Elon Musk continues its soaring stock market after having crossed, yesterday, the threshold of 1,000 billion in capitalization – a historic first for a car manufacturer. The car rental company Hertz announced yesterday that it had ordered Tesla 100,000 Model 3 to electrify its fleet.

For his part, Orange lost 1.7% after reporting a third quarter revenue contraction.

Better performance of the Cac 40, Saffron rebounded more than 4% after dropping 2.5% yesterday, and Airbus took back 1.7%, helped as Air France-KLM (+ 1.4%) and ADP (+ 2.1%) by the resumption, from November 8, of flights to the United States for vaccinated travelers. President Joe Biden signed an executive order to this effect last night.



