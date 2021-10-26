The Cac 40 regains color after the records of Wall Street, Orange and Michelin to the penalty, News of the markets

The Paris Bourse is picking up a little height after the new Wall Street records fueled by the rise of Tesla and a good start to the earnings season. However, this observation does not obscure fears about the reaction of central banks to inflationary pressures, the resurgence of the pandemic in certain countries and the real estate crisis in China.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the Cac 40 gained 0.57% to 6,751.10 points in a business volume of 345 million euros.

In New York, the S&P 500 hit new highs Monday night, boosted by Tesla’s nearly 13% jump. The capitalization of the automaker has exceeded 1,000 billion dollars, at the same time becoming the fifth largest listed American company, thanks to the order of 100,000 vehicles placed by the rental company Hertz. Facebook was also growing after the stock market, with strong growth in user numbers and the announcement of a stock buyback plan of up to $ 50 billion overtaking lower-than-expected revenue due to Apple’s restrictions on the collection of data from its users. A decision that forced the social network to lower its forecasts for the current quarter.

Better between Beijing and Washington

For now, around 81% of the few S&P 500 companies that have published their quarterly have exceeded expectations, which is reassuring before the accounts of Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft and Apple which have contributed to the rally of the markets this year. The diplomatic horizon also seems to be clearing after the video conference, the second in nearly four months, between US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on economics and trade. Discussions qualified as ” pragmatic, frank and constructive By Beijing.

In Asia, the Japanese Nikkei 225 and South Korean Kospi closed up 1.8% and 0.9% respectively, led by tech stocks, while the Chinese CSI 300 and the Hong Stock Exchange’s Hang Seng Kong lost 0.4% and 0.8% respectively at the end of the session. Modern Land China is the latest real estate group to fail to honor the interest payment due on a dollar-denominated bond, fueling pressure on a sector already plagued by a record number of defaults. China Modern Land is suspended from listing in Hong Kong, while Evergrande is down 4%.





Orange under pressure, record for Interparfums

Two US indicators are on the macroeconomic agenda: September new home sales and the consumer confidence index as assessed by the Conference Board for the month of October.

Orange fell 3.4%. The telecom operator reported a drop in its turnover and in its key profitability indicator in the third quarter, the drop in co-financing received from other operators on the fiber network having eclipsed a good commercial performance over the period.

Michelin loses 1.9%. The tire manufacturer confirmed its annual forecast after sales growth in the third quarter, which was marked by disruptions in global automotive production linked to the shortage of semiconductors. The turnover stood at 6 billion, against 5.53 billion euros a year earlier and 5.76 billion anticipated by the FactSet consensus.

In the same sector, Faurecia folds by 2.7%. The equipment manufacturer reported a 10.4% drop in turnover in the third quarter, penalized by the decline in automotive production due to the persistent shortage of electronic chips.

Thales takes 0.3%. The defense electronics group has confirmed its targets for 2021 as its activity declined in the third quarter, due to an unfavorable comparison basis. Revenue fell 0.7% to 3.56 billion euros year-on-year on a published basis and 1.4% on an organic basis. Thales has confirmed its target for 2021 sales of between 15.8 billion and 16.3 billion euros, a “book to bill” – i.e. the ratio of order intake to sales – greater than 1 and an operating margin (EBIT) of between 9.8% and 10.3%.

Largest increase in SRD, Interparfums increased by more than 9% and set a record, boosted by quarterly results qualified as “significantly higher” than expected by Bryan Garnier. The latter also raised its annual turnover forecast to 535 million euros, against 520 million estimated by Interparfums. Bryan Garnier raised his price target on the title from 55 to 65 euros.



