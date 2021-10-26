the Champions League, Jean-Louis Leca thinks about it

Zapping Goal! Football club RC Lens: the top 10 most used players by Franck Haise

We mentioned it at the start of the day, the program Rothen ignites, presented by the former international now consultant for RMC, took up residence this evening in Lens. Several players and managers as well as Franck Haise had taken their seats next to Jérôme Rothen to discuss the formidable artesian journey since his rise to the elite a year ago.

About his ambitions, Franck Haise said: “Ambitions are first and foremost in the game, in what we create on a daily basis, in cohesion. If all these elements come together, we can certainly have ambitions and we have some. But after 11 days, we can only say that we are very happy to have these 21 points and to be on the podium, that’s for sure. But for the rest, we will see every week We have arguments, we work well, I have good players, we have less resources but perhaps no less quality than some “.

Jean-Louis Leca, for his part, dared to talk about the Champions League: “The coach has a habit of saying at every talk:” Let’s do Lens, let’s not talk about results, let’s continue to be in our values. “This is exactly what that we do. After that, there are teams that are programmed to be there (on the podium). If these teams do not perform and we, we manage to be there, if we have to eat a good part of cake, we will not deprive ourselves of it. We do not take the lead on Europe, finish in such a place or make calculations before each match. These are the speeches which one never held between us. ‘hui, in each match, we say to ourselves that we are going to play such and such a team with such a game plan. We are looking for the difficulty of the opponent. It’s going well because there is a group and a full staff “.





