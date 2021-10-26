The coaching duo Sylvain Mirande-David Ortiz confirmed until the end of the season in Agen

Appointed to act as interim after the ouster of Régis Sonnes, the assistant duo of the ex-coach of Agen will remain at the helm of the SUA, until the end of the Pro D2 season. After the first victory of the Agenais against Aurillac on Friday (25-21), Sylvain Mirande (for three-quarters) and David Ortiz (for the forwards) were confirmed by President Jean-François Fonteneau this weekend, after an interview with the two men.
A decision taken in peace, after various returns within the club. The will of the players – especially the executives – to move forward with the Mirande-Ortiz ticket has surely tipped the scales in their direction. While Agen received and studied several applications, including those from Bernard Goutta and Richard Dourthe, it was ultimately the internal solution that was favored. South West and Le Petit Bleu d’Agen also indicate that the tandem will continue without a manager to oversee it.
From now on, the two men will have the mission of maintaining the AUS in Pro D2. A task that does not scare the former center of Armandie, Sylvain Mirande, as he confides to South West : “The doubts were lifted over the weekend. We spoke with the president, who also had feedback from the players. […] The only important thing today is that the club remains in Pro D2 at the end of the season. There, we hope that we have rekindled a spark, that the spark will become a fire, and the fire will become a fire. If it goes well, I think we will all continue together. It is our will in any case, but we know where we are starting from. “