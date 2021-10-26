The coaching duo Sylvain Mirande-David Ortiz confirmed until the end of the season in Agen

From now on, the two men will have the mission of maintaining the AUS in Pro D2. A task that does not scare the former center of Armandie, Sylvain Mirande, as he confides to South West : “The doubts were lifted over the weekend. We spoke with the president, who also had feedback from the players. […] The only important thing today is that the club remains in Pro D2 at the end of the season. There, we hope that we have rekindled a spark, that the spark will become a fire, and the fire will become a fire. If it goes well, I think we will all continue together. It is our will in any case, but we know where we are starting from. “