the couple are celebrating an important anniversary with a cute photo

For six years, Isabelle Ithurburu and Maxim Nucci, alias Yodelice, have officially been in a relationship. The journalist and the musician wanted to celebrate this very symbolic anniversary with a funny and affectionate photo.
Who said you had to be a man to win in sports media? In any case, if the universe is indeed predominantly male, it is clear that several faces of the opposite sex have stood out on the air of the main channels dedicated to sport in recent years. Marie Portolano has been talked about a lot on Canal +, in the same way that Laure Boulleau is among the most followed consultants and plays a central role in the CFC. Still on the side of the encrypted channel, there is another which has broken through in the person ofIsabelle Ithurburu. The 38-year-old journalist has made a name for herself among rugby specialists. She now holds the reins of Channel Rugby Club and actively participates in the animation of the great evenings of Top 14. Proof of its quality, it was rewarded in 2015 with a Gold microphone for the influencer of the year category.
Isabelle Ithurburu, happy alongside Maxim Nucci
In short, professionally she seems at the peak of her career and does not suffer from any comparison. As for her private life, well we can say that success does not elude her either. After having been married for five years to Argentinian rugby player Gonzalo Quesada, our bubbly colleague went through a divorce which was quickly supplanted by a new romantic encounter. And this new story has been written since October 2015. It links it to the musician and music producer Maxim Nucci, a.k.a Yodelice. Their relationship is so tenacious that little Mia was born on August 1, 2018.
The cute birthday photo of the couple
This Tuesday, October 26, the two lovebirds also wanted to blow out the sixth candle of their romance. And communicate their happiness to the whole world. Isabelle Ithurburu has thus shared a nice shot on which the gentleman has fun with plastic glasses while she lays her head on his shoulder and shows both his fun and his affection. In caption, she simply writes “Happy 6”. The photo was liked very quickly by several thousand Internet users, including the official photographer of the Macron couple, please! In comments, Malika Ménard or Cécile Cassel are there for their gone of their heart emoticons.