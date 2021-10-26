The final version of macOS Monterey is available

The final version of macOS Monterey, which will be installed on the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros delivered tomorrow, is finally available. On the menu, Safari 15, the very practical Live Text, spatial audio for FaceTime, Concentration mode, Shortcuts on Mac, a 2FA code generator, some new features for the Finder, AirPlay broadcasting on Mac, and other novelties. Two important new features presented at WWDC21, SharePlay and Universal Control, will not be available in this first iteration, however.





The latest evolution of macOS requires a MacBook 2016, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air since 2015, Mac mini 2014, iMac 2015, iMac Pro 2017, and a Mac Pro late 2013 or newer. Do not hesitate to let us know of your possible discoveries and (we do not hope so) disappointments in the comments.