The French automotive industry reflects on its future, between electrification and shortages

The French automotive industry must present its roadmap for 2030 on Tuesday, with the ambition to emerge as a winner from the electric revolution, while factories remain partly paralyzed by a shortage of parts.

“How could France, which invented the automobile, find a place for itself in the future of the automobile?” launched Luc Chatel, the president of the Automotive Platform (PFA), at the opening of this day that he is organizing. “The rebound is possible if strong choices are made today”.

Renault boss Luca de Meo painted a portrait of a sector where Europe is overtaken by China in the electrical sector, and by the United States in the “digitalization” of industry. The EU must take “the leadership on a green economic model”, he stressed.

If France also suffers from a “competitiveness problem”, according to Mr. De Meo, the industry can fight “on innovation and skills”, on “the added value that must be captured elsewhere. beyond the production of electric vehicles, upstream with components and downstream with the data business and mobility services “, and finally on the adoption of electric by the French, with the development of a network sufficient charging stations.

A thousand professionals, including manufacturers, equipment manufacturers and start-ups, take part in this day at the Cité des sciences, in the north of Paris. The Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire is expected there at the end of the afternoon.

Since the beginning of the year, the industry has been hampered by a shortage of electronic parts, mainly manufactured in Asia, by logistics problems, but also by the increase in the cost of raw materials.

“No one is immune to failure. We have the feeling that manufacturers have caught the Covid and that the entire industry is in intensive care,” said Luc Chatel.





After the implementation, in May 2020, of an automotive recovery plan endowed with eight billion euros, the sector estimates at 17 billion euros the investments to be located in France within five years, “on key technologies of the automobile of the 21st century “. The PFA assesses the need for public support at 30%.

“We are not asking for a further reduction in production taxes. We are not going to cut corners on the social model. But if we do not do that, we must do something else,” said Luc Chatel, who notably proposes the creation of zones frank.

– Keep jobs –

The sector should know on Tuesday the breakdown of the two billion euros in public support for the automobile announced by Emmanuel Macron in his “France 2030” plan.

The President of the Republic aims in particular to “produce in France by 2030 nearly two million electric and hybrid vehicles”, while the factories of Renault, Stellantis and Toyota produced 2.2 million vehicles in 2019, all engines included.

The French automobile industry has largely relocated its production in recent decades, and traditional subcontractors, such as certain foundries that manufacture parts for traditional engines, are threatened with closure.

The unions but also the State are asking manufacturers to take their responsibilities, in particular by guaranteeing orders.

Renault “may have made complicated choices in the past which may have put companies in difficulty,” admitted Luca de Meo. But it is necessary to find “a balance”: “to put oneself in the process where it is only up to the manufacturers to find the solution, that risks to seal us”.

As the manufacture of electric vehicles requires less labor than thermal engines, the energy transition could cause the sector to lose 65,000 jobs in France, according to the PFA.

But “if the scenario of decline prevails, we would be 100,000 fewer jobs,” said Luc Chatel.