the French industry is considering its electric future

By Sudouest.fr with AFP

Posted on 10/26/2021 at 6:52 a.m.

Updated on 10/26/2021 at 6:52 am

The French automotive industry is due to present its roadmap for 2030 on Tuesday, while the new car market is not taking off, and factories are partly closed due to shortages of parts.

“How could France, which invented the automobile, find a place for itself in the future of the automobile? », Launched Luc Chatel, the president of the Automotive Platform (PFA), by presenting this day which he organizes.

The boss of Renault, Luca de Meo, but also the European Commissioner Thierry Breton and potentially the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire must give some answers during this day. A thousand professionals are expected at the Cité des sciences, in the north of Paris.

After the implementation, in May 2020, of an automobile recovery plan with an endowment of eight billion euros, the sector estimates at 17 billion euros the investments to be located in France within five years, “on key technologies of the automobile of the 21st century ”. The PFA assesses the need for public support at 30%.

“We are not asking for a further cut in production taxes. We are not going to cut corners on the social model. But if we don’t do that, we have to do something else, ”underlined Luc Chatel, who notably proposes the creation of free zones.

Part of the answer will be given on Tuesday: the industry should know the breakdown of the two billion euros in public support for the automobile announced by Emmanuel Macron in his “France 2030” plan.





Hybrids and Electric

The President of the Republic aims in particular to “produce in France by 2030 nearly two million electric and hybrid vehicles”, while the factories of Renault, Stellantis and Toyota produced 2.2 million vehicles in 2019, all engines included.

“It is not out of reach provided that we put the means into it”, underlines Luc Chatel. “If we are able to attract major projects, such as battery factories, if we are able to become competitive again, it is possible but it will be difficult”.

The French automobile industry has largely relocated its production in recent decades, and traditional subcontractors, such as certain foundries, which manufacture gasoline engines, are threatened with closure. If two battery factories are to open in the short term in France, the manufacture of electric vehicles requires less labor than thermal.

The energy transition could put 65,000 people out of work in France, according to the PFA. But “if the scenario of decline prevails, we would be 100,000 fewer jobs,” according to Luc Chatel.

“We have lost the aura we had at one point: we have to win it back,” said Claude Cham, from the Federation of Equipment Manufacturers (FIEV). In particular, he calls for measures on the cost of labor and “against fiscal instability”.

The sector has already succeeded in convincing the government that it was necessary to defend plug-in hybrids at European level, to avoid their ban in 2035. Brussels would like to ban hybrids, which emit greenhouse gases unlike electric cars.