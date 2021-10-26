the general fuel supply failure is due to a cyberattack

The general fuel supply failure that occurred Tuesday, October 26 in Iran is due to a cyberattack, the country’s highest security authority said.

“Supreme National Security Council confirmed cyberattack on computer fuel distribution systemState television said. “Details of the attack and its origin are under investigation», Added the same source without further details. On television, the official channels showed closed gas stations on Tuesday in front of which stretched out queues.





Shortly before the announcement of the Supreme National Security Council, “responsible officialsHad declared not to exclude that it could be a question of a cyberattack as evoked by Iranian social networks, always according to the television of State. “Urgent meeting held at Iranian National Petroleum Distribution Company to resolve issue», Declared his spokesperson Fatemeh Kahi, quoted by state television.

The conservative news agency Fars, for its part, has linked this blackout to the anniversary of November 15, 2019, when violent protests erupted in Iran after the announcement of a sudden increase in the price of gasoline.

