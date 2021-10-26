the government launches its toll-free number for home vaccination of seniors

Accessible every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., it should help speed up vaccination in people aged 80 and over.

A new tool is being deployed to increase the number of injections for seniors. This Tuesday, the Ministry of Solidarity and Health announced the launch of the toll-free number allowing people aged 80 and over to be vaccinated against Covid-19 at home.

Already active, 0 800 730 957 can be reached by the person wishing to be vaccinated, by their caregivers, or “anyone else willing to help the elderly“. It is accessible every day, from 6 a.m. to 22. Only injections against Covid-19 can be given at home, not those against seasonal flu. The number can also be used to organize a vaccination appointment with the attending physician.

Regional health agencies “are in the process of organizing mobile teams in each department, in close collaboration with their partners“, Specified the ministry. The professionals concerned will operate “in a specific legal framework», Which is that of the vaccination centers: they will therefore have the same legal status and the same remuneration, fixed hourly and not on a fee-for-service basis, as their counterparts in the centers. Pharmacists will be able to participate in it, within this framework, whereas they are not “not traditionally authorized to vaccinate at home”, We noted.





The deployment of home vaccination aims to speed up vaccination in a population that is sometimes fragile, isolated, less connected to the internet, and yet much more likely to contract a serious form of Covid-19. Seniors “are less mobileAnd often have difficulty getting around, the ministry explained. In addition, these people are sometimes “less followed by their attending physician“. The vaccination therefore comes to them, and the appointment is made by telephone, a means more accessible than the Internet for the elderly.

Several devices have already been deployed to increase the vaccination rate of people aged 80 and over. This age class is indeed less protected than the younger classes, even though it is the most fragile. As of October 24, 86.6% of people over the age of 80 had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 84.6% of them had a complete vaccination schedule. This is a lower coverage rate than almost all the other classes, with the exception of 12-17 year olds and 30-39 year olds.

On a European scale, the French backwardness is obvious. Of the twenty-seven member countries of the Union, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, Malta, Italy, Ireland, Finland, Denmark, Cyprus and Austria have all administered at least one dose to over 95% of their population aged 80 and over. France is in the middle of the pack. Bulgaria and Romania are good last, according to data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.