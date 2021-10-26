More

    the Gunners push Bielsa, Chelsea pushed on penalties!

    Sacred surprise in the League Cup. Chelsea, irresistible since the start of the season and a 7-0 winner over Norwich this weekend, were held in check on their turf by Southampton in the League Cup. Thomas Tuchel, who decided to turn largely, thought however to have done the hardest after the opening of the score of Kaï Havertz just before the break. Despite everything, the Saints managed to equalize when they returned from the locker room through Che Adams. The two teams will decide after a penalty shootout to qualify for the quarterfinals.

    For his part, Mikel Arteta had also decided to rest several frames against the Leeds of Marcelo Bielsa. The Gunners took the lead after the break thanks to a corner goal from Calum Chambers, who had just entered the game. Eddie Nketiah doubled the lead, taking advantage of a gross defensive error.


    to summarize

    Chelsea were held in check on home turf by Southampton in the League Cup round of 16. The Blues will have to decide between the Saints on penalties. For their part, Arsenal won against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds.

    Arnaud Dechelotte


    Amanda

