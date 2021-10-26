The Honor 50 and 50 Lite want to reconquer France with aggressive prices and Google services

Here are the prices and the release date of the Honor 50 freshly announced for France. The smartphone wants to please with attractive features for a fairly competitive price. At the same time, an Honor 50 Lite was also unveiled.

He’s back hoping we don’t play a trick on him. Honor is making a strong comeback with its Honor 50 and Honor 50 Lite. Why do we use the lexical field of the return? Quite simply because they are the first smartphones of the brand equipped with Google services since the American embargo hit Huawei.

Recall of facts. In 2019, for cybersecurity reasons, the United States sanctioned Huawei and prevented it from collaborating with American companies. Honor is then a subsidiary of the Chinese giant and is therefore subject to the same embargo which prohibits the installation of the Play Store of Google apps on its devices. Finally, in November 2020, Huawei resells Honor to a consortium.

By changing flags, the brand officially got rid of the embargo, but the risk of sanctions against Honor continues to hover and intensify. Regardless of these politico-economic concerns, the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Lite have every intention of winning back Western users, especially French ones.





The Honor 50 bets on the camera, screen and design

” Superior quality workmanship “. Here is the promise of the Honor 50 which stands out with a light weight of 175 grams and a slim design of 7.78mm. Also count on a curved slab for the 6.57-inch OLED screen. You will thus enjoy a display of 2340 x 1080 pixels (Full HD +) with an adaptive refresh rate at 120 Hz. Note that there is a bubble centered for the front camera.

If we turn the smartphone over, we can see the legacy of Huawei. The photo module is made up of two large, clearly visible circles. The top one houses the main sensor, while the lower one houses three more in addition to the flash. The brand evokes a ” homage to film cameras of the last century “And a design” inspired by the aesthetics of jewelry rings “. In reality, this module is very reminiscent of that of the Huawei P50 and P50 Pro and it is quite the same as that of the Huawei Nova 9.

Here we find a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and two 2-megapixel sensors, one for macro, the other to manage depth of field. Selfies benefit from a definition of 32 megapixels.

On the video side, the Honor 50 highlights an experience around the vlogging with six shooting modes ” using front and rear cameras at the same time “. With its different settings, the brand wants to encourage you to be creative.

Honor 50 performance and battery

The Honor 50 also boasts a Snapdragon 778G dedicated to the upper mid-range segment. This chip also offers compatibility with 5G and promises good gaming experiences. For the battery, here we have a capacity of 4300 mAh which can be recharged using a 66 W block. The brand explains that the 70% energy is recovered in 20 minutes.

Finally, all this runs under the Magic UI 4.2 interface based on Android 11 while waiting for the update to Android 12.

Honor 50 price and release date

The Honor 50 is released in France on November 4 at the recommended price of 549 euros for the 6/128 GB model. For the beefier version of 8/256 GB, you will have to bet 599 euros. In addition, from October 27 to November 3, a pre-order offer reduces these prices by 100 euros in addition to winning Earbuds 2 Lite headphones.

Three colors are available for the Honor 50: classic black, a studded green and a model with the Honor logo which is repeated several times on the back.

An Honor 50 Lite as a bonus

In parallel, an Honor 50 Lite was also announced. It benefits from a screen (a priori LCD) of 6.67 inches, a 66 W charger as well and a main photo sensor of 64 megapixels. This smartphone will be launched in France on November 18 at the recommended price of 299 euros.