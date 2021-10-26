The horoscope for Tuesday, October 26, 2021

You can find more horoscopes and get a live consultation at 3210. You can also find a tip from Christine Haas on Instagram every day to make the most of today’s economy.

RAM

You will feel a little vulnerable today, so you will be in a defensive position; you will prefer to prevent, that is to say to show your teeth, to be aggressive, rather than to suffer. But your imagination will play a big role in how you feel, try to sort things out, especially if you think that a loved one is at the origin of this slight destabilization which will only last a few hours.

Taurus

Even the 1st decan, yet bored by Saturn and the worries it can create, even you, you will feel good in tune with your loved ones and will have the feeling that you are listened to more. Perhaps you will have had a reassuring conversation with your partner or with someone who has been able to comfort you. You may also be reading something informative.

Gemini

You will have a hard time concentrating on your job, perhaps because you will be bothered by a little pain somewhere, or something that is not working well. You will feel slowed down, whereas you would have liked to speed up and get rid of your tasks as quickly as possible. The best, to boost your concentration, is to isolate yourself to work … if you have the possibility.

Cancer

The Moon begins its monthly crossing of your sign, and as this month is in tune with the Scorpio Sun, its aspects should be positive and give you a nice inspiration if you are a creative. And even if you are not into something artistic, aesthetic or related to luxury, you will find a way to make your creativity work and above all to put it at your service.

Lion

The 3rd decan has only good influxes at the moment, even the opposition of Jupiter (which can create administrative problems) is very attenuated by the good aspect that Venus forms with this planet. Is this reality, or is this what you are hoping for, anyway you might feel like things are working out and if you were in conflict you might find common ground (born around 8/15).

Virgin

The first two decans are in harmony with the two luminaries, Sun and Moon, this is the clue that you do not have to worry about it and that if you have programmed something for today or for tomorrow, everything will work out. will go as you expected. The change is underway (2nd decan). 3rd decan, as I told you yesterday, the Venus / Neptune dissonance asks you to come out of denial or illusion.





Balance

The 3rd decan is particularly impatient, especially born after October 18th, the tension within you is palpable and you may even be very angry with your partner, or with someone you love. Unless, on a professional level, you have been denied something. But be responsive and quickly make another proposal at the end of the week, or even next week.

Scorpio

Maybe you’re on vacation, maybe not, but today’s Moon is a traveler for many of you. One way or another you will be disoriented and will feel like you are far from it all. But as you have imagination, it is possible that it is that which carries you elsewhere. 1st decan, you have the feeling that you have lost or been in failure this year, but not for long.

Sagittarius

I come back to the Venus / Neptune dissonance that I told you about yesterday on an emotional level. But it can have an impact, for some Sagittarius, on your finances. That is to say that there may be a muddle in this area, that you may have done your calculations incorrectly, you or the bank, or that you may have been stolen a sum … In short, it is not excluded that you feel “victim”.

Capricorn

Relationships with others will be at the forefront, and your nature being to be very reserved and not very talkative, it will take some effort because someone will need your words of comfort, or you are just listening. . In fact, whatever the situation, you need to pay attention to others, even if you are in the car, because a second of inattention is enough for an incident to happen.

Aquarius

Even if you are supposed to be on vacation, you will have a job today and you should not get distracted. Plunged into problems, perhaps financial, the 1st decan will easily give up his work, perhaps to take his mind off things. Dissonance / Saturn puts you back in front of your fear of missing out, your fundamental insecurity which may have nothing to do with money and everything with the emotional.

Pisces

A good day, which sees you very sure of your power of seduction. In this regard precisely, those of the 3rd decan should be wary of the dissonance between Venus and Neptune which can lead them to think that they have seduced someone, that something is going to happen with that person. But it is very possible that you get ideas, because that’s how it is with Neptune: we have ideas, we dream.

The editorial staff recommends you