The HP Gaming Laptop PC with RTX 3060 is on sale!

Building a fixed PC that holds up in 2021 is extremely complicated. The shortage of components has caused prices to explode. Today, an Nvidia RTX GeForce 3060 graphics card for a desktop PC costs around 700 euros. It's expensive. Many gamers are then moving towards laptops, the prices of which have skyrocketed much less.

Nice drop in price for the HP Omen 15 gaming laptop!

HP OMEN 15-EN1021NF Gaming Laptop

To take advantage of the reimbursement offer, often abbreviated as ODR, offered by HP, simply provide the manufacturer with proof of your purchase by completing a quick online form. Some time later, you will receive a transfer directly from the manufacturer.

HP OMEN 15-EN1021NF Gaming Laptop Specifications

Let’s start by summarizing the basics in a few points:

Screen 15.6 inch IPS Full HD 144Hz (1920 x 1080 pixels);

15.6 inch IPS Full HD 144Hz (1920 x 1080 pixels); Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (3.3 GHz) – 16 MB cache (6 cores);

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (3.3 GHz) – 16 MB cache (6 cores); RAM 16 GB DDR4 3200 MHz

16 GB DDR4 3200 MHz SSD 512 GB (second M.2 slot available)

512 GB (second M.2 slot available) Graphic card Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (6 GB GDDR6);

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (6 GB GDDR6); Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax – Bluetooth 5.

If a quick glance does not allow you to understand everything, we will help you explain all the technical details. Let’s start with the screen. 15.6 inches, this corresponds to a diagonal of 39.6 cm. IPS panels are the most popular on the market because they have the highest color gamut, which pays homage to the graphics of your games. Full HD is a standard 1080p resolution, which is fine on a laptop screen. Finally, and this is the most important, a frequency of 144Hz ensures you a very nice fluidity of image.





Let’s move on to the processor, or CPU in the lingo. AMD’s Ryzen 5 is a benchmark in the industry. In Turbo mode, it is clocked at 4.2 GHz. Clearly, this processor can perform more than 4 billion operations per second, which is frankly excellent. You will be able to play any recent AAA, but also work on 3D modeling or video editing without a problem. With 16GB of RAM to support the processor, you should hardly ever feel held back.

After the CPU, let’s talk about the GPU: the famous GeForce RTX 3060 from Nvidia (which is slightly less powerful on a laptop than on a stationary PC, let’s remember). This graphics card ensures smooth rendering on any game, even when pushing hard with the latest technological advances in the world of gaming such as the famous ray-tracing and DLSS. Of course, all this provided you stay in Full HD, the resolution of your screen. If you are working on software like Sony Vegas or Adobe Premiere / Photoshop, the RTX 3060 will also be a great ally.

The storage is entrusted to a 512 GB NVMe PCIe SSD. This storage technology is quite simply the fastest on the market today. It not only allows you to store your files faster but also drastically reduce all loading times for Windows as well as your games. Note that if the basic 512 GB is a little too tight for your needs, this laptop is equipped with a second free M2 port.

The rest of the features are less important, so we go over them more quickly:

The battery has a fairly standard autonomy of 6 hours for current use;

The laptop comes with Windows 10 but you can upgrade to Windows 11 with no problem;

Wifi 6 and Bluetooth 5 ensure a stable connection, each in their own domain of course.

In short, the HP Omen 15-EN1021NF is a very good gaming laptop. For the price it’s currently available, you get what you pay for. ” ‘

