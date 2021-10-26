The It Starts Today team announces terrible news

Obviously very touched by the death of one of her guests, Faustine Bollaert and her team today decide to pay tribute to this young woman who recently passed away following a long battle with cancer. The famous host seems indeed very saddened to have learned of the death of the one who had confided in her show That start today. Objeko return for you on this tribute, to say the least, moving.

Faustina Bollaert : condolences to the family of a guest who had visibly marked her

Sometimes difficult times to live

For many seasons now, Faustina Bollaert daily collects the testimonies of a large number of women who are going through complicated times in their lives. In more than 500 shows, the host was thus confronted with a long list of poignant stories which obviously had the gift of touching her. It really seems very complicated to confine yourself to your role as a presenter without feeling a real empathy for those who come to open their hearts.

Daily, Faustine Bollaert is therefore confronted with overwhelming stories in front of France Télévisions cameras. Its program, That start today, has a heavy impact on his mind. Recently, Maxime’s wife Chattam admitted to journalists from Europe 1 having to be followed by a psychologist in order to be able to express her pain and her feelings in relation to what she stores up every day. “At some point, I have to tell someone how these subjects have upset me. And I think that this is not necessarily the role of a good husband, to whom I am going to cause anxieties that do not exist with him ”.

Another hard blow

Like Faustine Bollaert describes it perfectly, so it is not always easy to cope with the accounts of its guests. In addition, the mother seems to be really involved with those who agree to indulge on her set. She also admits that she is still in contact with a large number of them to discover how they have evolved and advanced in life. From then on, it is easy to imagine the grief of the host of That start today when she learned a few days ago of the death of Sonia with whom she had discussed at length about her cancer. As a reminder, the young woman had actually participated in the show to relate her long fight against the disease.

Really moved by this drama, Faustine Bollaert and her team have therefore decided to pay tribute to Sonia in a long message published on social networks: “It is with deep sadness that we have just learned of the death of Sonia one of our guests in 2017. She had been fighting breast cancer since 2015. A ray of sunshine, a real lioness in the face of illness. Our thoughts are with his two brave daughters ”. A publication which obviously did not fail to elicit a large number of comments among viewers, also very distraught at this news.





Very specific memories

If Faustina Bollaert and her colleagues remember Sonia and her strength of character perfectly, they are not the only ones to pay homage to her today. Many fans of the show have indeed taken to Twitter to share their grief: “I remember that too. All my condolences to her loved ones, may she give strength and courage to her children “,” Oh yes, I remember this lady “,” infinite sadness to hear this sad news “,” may her star shine on the head of his daughters. Being a mother of two myself, it saddens me a lot. Rests in peace, beautiful and young fighter “. Reactions which therefore all go in the same direction to salute the memory of a young woman. This one will have shown an extreme courage until the moment of definitively losing her fight against the cancer which gnawed her for many years.

In any case, here is another real difficult moment to pass for Faustine Bollaert who does not not hide being generally very close to his guests. This is not the first time that the host has to face a death in this context. All viewers of That begin today obviously remember the death of Élisa. The young woman had come to tell on the set how she had to face a tattoo addiction in order to face her existential anxieties. Another young woman left too early despite having chosen to talk about her problems which unfortunately could never really be solved.



