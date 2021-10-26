More

    The Last Kingdom: no season 6 … but a film to conclude the Netflix series! – News Series

    Entertainment


    Megan Choquet
    Megan Choquet

    Streaming film and series journalist

    Journalist specializing in films and series on platforms regardless of genre. This does not prevent him from remaining faithful to the small skylight and the big screen.

    Like Peaky Blinders, The Last Kingdom series will conclude with a film produced by Netflix. Something to give fans of the epic adventures of Uthred, which were to end at the end of season 5.

    BBC

    Fans of The Last Kingdom can rejoice. While the fifth season, in production, has been announced as the last, the epic of Uthred of Bebbanburg is not over yet. Indeed, Netflix, the only broadcaster of the British series since season 3, will put a film in a box to conclude the show.


    The good news was announced at London MCM Comic Con by none other than Alexander Dreymon, the interpreter of Uthred. The actor has unveiled the title of the feature film, Seven Kings Must Die, produced by Carnival Films.

    According to information from Deadline, the shooting of this two-hour film will begin at the beginning of next year in Budapest, shortly after the 10 episodes of season 5 of the series adapted from the novels have gone online. Saxon Stories by Bernard Cornwell.

    A good part of the cast will obviously be there with some new faces for this film directed by Ed Bazalgette. Even if “season 5 concludes the series perfectly”, this feature film seemed obvious to producer Nigel Marchant because there is “always had an additional story that[ils voulaient] tell”.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleCovid-19: what do we know about AY4.2, the potentially more contagious Delta sub-variant? – Coronavirus
    Next articleSaudi Crown Prince Reportedly Considering Murder Of King Abdullah Ben Abdelaziz (Former Intelligence Officer)

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC