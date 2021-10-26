The Last Kingdom: no season 6 … but a film to conclude the Netflix series! – News Series

Journalist specializing in films and series on platforms regardless of genre. This does not prevent him from remaining faithful to the small skylight and the big screen.

Like Peaky Blinders, The Last Kingdom series will conclude with a film produced by Netflix. Something to give fans of the epic adventures of Uthred, which were to end at the end of season 5.

Fans of The Last Kingdom can rejoice. While the fifth season, in production, has been announced as the last, the epic of Uthred of Bebbanburg is not over yet. Indeed, Netflix, the only broadcaster of the British series since season 3, will put a film in a box to conclude the show.





The good news was announced at London MCM Comic Con by none other than Alexander Dreymon, the interpreter of Uthred. The actor has unveiled the title of the feature film, Seven Kings Must Die, produced by Carnival Films.

According to information from Deadline, the shooting of this two-hour film will begin at the beginning of next year in Budapest, shortly after the 10 episodes of season 5 of the series adapted from the novels have gone online. Saxon Stories by Bernard Cornwell.

A good part of the cast will obviously be there with some new faces for this film directed by Ed Bazalgette. Even if “season 5 concludes the series perfectly”, this feature film seemed obvious to producer Nigel Marchant because there is “always had an additional story that[ils voulaient] tell”.