Good plan news The Lord of the Rings: The New Ultimate 4K UHD Blu-ray Edition is coming!

As the Amazon series begins to take shape, it’s time to dive back into the previous episodes to capture everything about Tolkien’s saga! And for that, nothing like a special remastered edition in 4K UHD format of the first two trilogies which set the scene for Middle-earth!

The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit 4K Collector’s Box for Pre-Order at Amazon

The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbits are two trilogies from the saga written by JRR Tolkien. Both film trilogies were directed by director Peter Jackson. New available in this collector’s box, all the films have benefited from a complete rework which allows them to access the 4K format.

Pre-order The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit Collector for € 245 at Amazon

The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, these two trilogies are just part of the universe created by JRR Tolkien. He named his work “Middle Earth” and his works explore the different ages that this fantastic land lives.

Although starting with The Lord of the Rings, it is indeed with The Hobbit that this saga begins from a story point of view. Indeed, the latter focuses on Bilbo Baggins, a humble Hobbit from the Shire who will find himself embarked on a most exotic adventure!

With the magician Gandalf the Gray and 13 Dwarves of the Blue Mountains, Bilbo sets out to free the Lonely Mountain Dwarf Kingdom from the grip of Smaug, the dragon hungry for the Dwarves’ gold.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy, meanwhile, unfolds many years later. We find Frodo, Bilbo’s nephew, who finds himself the recipient of his uncle’s ring. However, it is not an ordinary ring, it is a ring of power, and even worse, it is the One Ring.

In Middle-earth, there are Rings of Power, with immense capacities. And as the author repeats:





“Three rings for the Elven kings under the sky, Seven for the Dwarf Lords in their stone mansions, Nine for the Mortal Men destined to pass away, One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne, In the Land of Mordor where lay the shadows. One ring to rule them all. A ring to find them, A ring to bring them all and in darkness bind them To the Land of Mordor where the Shadows extend ” – JRR Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring

Frodo must then, helped by Sam Gamegie, transport the Ring to Rivendell, place where Elrond, one of the Elven King, resides.

And this set lets you immerse yourself in those adventures, with 4K format and changes that allow you to get the most out of the two Middle-earth trilogies.

The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit in a 4K Collector’s Box: Its Contents

This collector’s box contains many items including:

31 discs

The new remaster for both trilogies

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy in blu-ray + blu-ray 4K

The Hobbit Trilogy in blu-ray + blu-ray 4K

Cinema versions and Long versions

A bonus blu-ray with the cast reunited for the film’s 20th anniversary

6 digipacks with metallic effect for films

4 thick cardboard sleeves with visuals that fit together

A 64-page booklet detailing production notes, costumes, photos, and more.

7 double-sided art cards

A replica of the One Ring.

Currently in pre-order, the set will be available from October 27, 2021!

Pre-order The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit Collector for € 245 at Amazon