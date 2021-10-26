The MacBook Pro is in stock on Amazon!

We will have to hurry, at the time of writing, there are only 12 copies left in stock (more on the way). Since their announcement, the 2021 MacBook Pros have been selling like hotcakes. Once again, Apple will have to face the shortage.

Have your MacBook Pro delivered tomorrow

Amazon Prime subscribers know the efficiency of the most famous online merchant. In two clicks, you can have your MacBook Pro delivered to your home tomorrow morning. For that, it is obviously necessary

a Prime subscription which allows you to enjoy a lot of advantages in addition to the delivery in 1 working day.

We will present you the greatest specificity of the new MacBook Pros a little further down in the article. In the meantime, remember that these are excellent models that compete quite easily with gaming PCs (even if they are not made for that in priority). MacBook Pros are generally the favorite tools of artists, in the worlds of music or graphics for example.

New MacBook Pros are sold at 2249 € for 512 GB of SSD. By going to 1 TB, the price rises above 2700 €. Apple critics will most likely continue to say that the prices of the new MacBook Pros are way too high. It is a vast debate that is not for us to decide here.

If you arrive too late to buy yours, it’s always possible to reserve a MacBook Pro for the next restock (which should arrive in the next few days).

Buy the 2021 MacBook Pro for € 2249 on Amazon

Some Features: New M1 Pro and M1 Max Chips Turn 2021 MacBook Pros Into War Machines

The “Apple Silicon” chips appeared at the end of 2020 on the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro 13 and quickly got everyone to agree, especially on the particularly impressive “power-consumption” ratio. 1 year later, Apple wants to drive home the point with its two new chips: M1 Pro and M1 Max.





During his presentation, Apple did not hesitate to compare the performance of M1 Max with competitors of the “high-end gaming laptop” type.. On their graph, we see an almost equivalent level of performance, but a much lower consumption.

Moreover, based on the known power of the M1 chip and on what is known about the M1 Max chip, the Notebookcheck site, specializing in laptops, had fun calculating the theoretical number of teraflops issued by the GPU of the M1 Max chip. The media estimates that the M1 Max chip, in its version with 32 GPU cores, has a power of 10.4 Tflops. For comparison, a PlayStation 5 has a power of 10.28 Tflops and a desktop PC with a GeForce RTX 3080 goes up to 10.07 Tflops.

In short, the new MacBook Pro are indeed shaping up to be power monsters and perhaps they will perform better than a PS5, an Xbox Series X or a GeForce RTX 3080. But it does not matter, because we are navigating here in very different spheres, whether in terms of pricing or use. Anyway, we can only admire the work of Apple, which seems to be far ahead of Intel, AMD and others when it comes to optimization.

