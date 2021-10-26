the medical treatment “was very bad, that’s why he died” according to his lawyer

The former advisor to Maradona testified Monday in the investigation into the death of the ex-Argentine football star.

Diego Maradona’s former lawyer said that the medical treatment given to his client “was very bad that’s why he died“Monday after his testimony in the investigation into the death of the former Argentine football star.

“There were many mistakes made because Diego died, he swelled and swelled the poor man until his heart explodedMatias Morla told reporters after testifying for more than three hours in the prosecutor’s office in San Isidro, a northern suburb of Buenos Aires, which is investigating the circumstances of the former footballer’s death. The medical treatment that Maradona received “was very bad that’s why he died», Said the lawyer.

Diego Maradona, who suffered from kidney and liver problems, heart failure, neurological deterioration and addiction to alcohol and psychotropic drugs, died of a heart attack on November 25, 2020, at the age of 60 years, two weeks after an operation for a hematoma on the head.

He was convalescing in a private residence under the supervision of a medical team of seven people already heard by the courts as part of the investigation for “manslaughter with aggravating circumstances“Open to determine if the former football star has been”abandonedTo a slow agony for lack of adequate care.





“Madness”

Matias Morla recounted his last visit to his client on November 16, nine days before his death. “When I entered the house he had a strange, robotic, very high-pitched and intermittent voice, I informed everyone of Diego’s state of health. I then realized that it was because of the amount of water retained in the body“, did he declare. The lawyer called it “madness»The family’s decision to continue recovering Maradona outside of a hospital environment.

Maradona “had no reason to go to a house when doctors said he had to stay in the clinic“, He said, believing that he had been”abandoned by his daughters», In reference to the two eldest daughters, Dalma and Gianinna. “But one thing is moral responsibility and another is legal responsibility“, he said. Matias Morla and the eldest daughters of ex-number 10 are engaged in a legal battle over the use of the brand “Maradona“.

In early September, the courts rejected an action brought by Dalma and Gianinna against Matias Morla who is authorized to market names, nicknames and pseudonyms referring to Maradona who had given him power of attorney in 2015 in order to provide financial support to his sisters. .

Civil justice is also seized of the sharing of the legacy of the former star of FC Barcelona and Naples. Besides Dalma (34) and Gianinna (32), Maradona recognized three other children from different relationships: Diego Junior (34), Jana (25) and Diego Fernando (8).