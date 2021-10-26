the Minister of Health Olivier Véran announces the sending of a “med

Auditioned in the Senate on health vigilance devices, the Minister of Health Olivier Véran has just announced the sending of a mediation in Martinique with the aim of restoring “the conditions for a serene dialogue”. The island is experiencing many tensions around the vaccination obligation.

The Minister of Health Olivier Véran announces the sending of a “mediation“in Martinique for”recreate the conditions for a calm dialogue with all stakeholders” with the aim of “enforce the law” and to do “progress vaccination“. The territory is experiencing tensions in the face of the refusal of many professionals, especially caregivers, to be vaccinated against Covid-19, while it is very hard hit by a fourth wave of contamination.

On October 23, the president of the executive council of the Territorial Collectivity of Martinique requested the establishment of a mediation in the island, involving the medical corps, the State and the representatives of the personnel, “in order to re-establish a space for dialogue and debate respectful of everyone’s opinions“. Serge Letchimy deplored in his letter addressed to the Minister of Health of”strong tensions within the hospitals of Martinique, in particular on the question of the application of the health pass“and worried about the resignations of caregivers.

This Tuesday, the president of the executive council of the CTM said to himself “satisfied“from the response of the Minister of Health.”This mediation is essential to find the path of dialogue in our territory. A serene and salutary dialogue. “

For its part, the independence opposition of the GSPM (Gran Sanblé Pou Matinik) also asked for mediation between the inter-union, the prefect of Martinique, the director of the ARS and the director of the University Hospital of Martinique (CHUM). Their objective: to put in place an exemption on the application of the health pass in the territory.





A few days before, confusion over the abandonment of the sanitary pass controls at the entrance to the CHUM had provoked many reactions. An internal note had been distributed and explained that all caregivers could return “with or without health pass“. But the management denied, assuring that the”systematic control“the health pass was well maintained at the entrance to the establishment.

“Systematic checks during access to the CHU are carried out, but must of course in no case generate situations where the healthcare offer is blocked or interrupted.“, then specified the CHUM. The management called yesterday, Monday, October 25, to stop the demonstrations in front of its enclosure.

For several weeks, demonstrations have been organized regularly and tensions are growing in the island between “pro” and “anti” vaccine obligation. Martinique is one of the French departments with the lowest vaccination rate: only 37% of the population has a complete vaccination schedule, against 67% nationally.

The CHUM inter-union filed a complaint against X to denounce the management of the health crisis in the department. The complaint consists of three charges: “willful failure to take measures to combat a disaster”, “involuntary violence” and “deliberate endangering the life of others”.

The prefect of Martinique lodged a complaint with him following “threats and messages of incitement to hatred” against vaccinated caregivers. Friday, October 22, they were taken to task during a demonstration where they denounced the pressure undergone by their unvaccinated colleagues. A few days later, Monday, October 25, a coffin decorated with a goat’s head was placed in front of the prefecture during a demonstration following the call for a general strike launched by the inter-union.