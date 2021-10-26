the mobile network is gradually resuming

SFR is currently suffering from an internet failure which deprives you of your network: it is no longer possible to browse the Internet or call your contacts.

Update of 10/26/2021 at 4:01 p.m .:

The SFR failure which affects all of France seems to be gradually being resolved. In writing, a journalist subscribed to the operator found his 4G network and his Internet browsing.

On Twitter, several Internet users are still complaining of problems.

Original article

SFR is currently suffering from an outage which prevents many subscribers from accessing the operator’s network. Quickly, many users reported the failure on Down Detector, which has recorded a peak for a little over 14 hours.

A national blackout

The cities of Paris, Marseille, Bordeaux, Lyon, Metz, Nancy, Lille, Rennes and even Nantes are concerned. It therefore seems that the blackout is indeed national and not localized on the scale of a single city.





In addition, some operators who use the SFR network are also affected: in writing, we were able to verify the case of the Post Mobile, which did not work for a while … before returning to normal. There too, reports were recorded on Down Detector.

With SFR, it is quite simply impossible to make any call: the phone displays a pop-up window indicating “Mobile network unavailable”. On Google, a “No Internet connection” message appears at the top of your interface.

On Twitter, many Internet users are encountering major network problems: complaints are increasing, but SFR’s official account has not yet explained the reasons, whether on Twitter or Facebook.

The incident was reported to the technical teams

On the other hand, the SFR Assistance account responded to an Internet user concerning the failure: “Rest assured, the incident has been escalated to our technical teams who are doing their best to regularize the situation as quickly as possible. Many thanks for your patience», We can read.

SFR affirms moreover that its “teams are on the ground to resolve the failure as quickly as possible“.