The mule scotches 2,500 pills of ecstasy on his body

There is a certainty, the resumption of air traffic rhymes with the return of mules to Roland Garros airport. Last Thursday, at 7:25 am on the Corsair flight, a young man coming straight from the mainland was checked with 2,554 tablets of ecstasy taped to his body and 74.5g of cocaine in his possession. History repeats itself: He is addicted to gambling and has debts, he does not know his sponsors but agrees to transport questionable merchandise to earn € 3,000. In his defense, he admits that he knew it was drugs but denies having knowledge of the nature – and the quantity.

“They used me as bait, I had nothing, no return ticket, no hotel”

Questioned by the investigators, he does not know anyone and does not give any name. The accused has never been to Reunion, but travels with € 79 on him and does not have a return ticket. “They used me as bait, I had nothing, no return ticket, no hotel“, he explains to the astonished president that he has neither money, nor contact on the spot! The phone seized by the police officers however contains photos of him with drugs, money and beautiful cars. “These are rental cars for weddings, the money is what I saved and the cannabis was in a Coffee Shop in Amsterdam“defends the young man. “You have no resources, gambling debts for € 13,000 and you manage to go to Amsterdam“the president points out to him.





He then explains that his girlfriend had to borrow money to pay off her debts and that he found out the day he left. He says he wanted to cancel the trip, in vain: “They didn’t want to know anything, they told me:” we have your address, there will be repercussions!“. The court then emits two hypotheses. Either he served as a mule, or he came to sell himself his drug and repay his debts. “This file is objectified by the seizures at the exit of the plane. It is a file of mule. We only have the declarations of sir, that is to say nothing, we know nothing about anything!” indicates the new prosecutor of the Republic of the public prosecutor’s office of Saint-Denis.

“The market value on the black market is over 100,000 €”

“He does not assume, except his addiction to games. The market value on the black market is over 100,000 € and the traffickers never do anything without a guarantee, we know that. Or else, he came to sell in the territory, those are the two hypotheses. These drug imports represent a major public health risk. We have a responsibility to say that it is out of the question to let this happen! He has accepted and must pay the price of the criminal sanction. I asks you for a minimum prison sentence of 18 months with continued detention as well as a customs fine of € 102,000“, asks the prosecutor.

“It is not appropriate to think that when it is a mule, it makes you hit hard!“bounces the defense. “Taking into account his disease pathology is essential in this case. He has only one entry in his record and not for drug trafficking. This gambling addiction is terrible for him. He no longer plays to win but for the thrill that it brings. You have to take this file for what it is! to reimburse the customs fine.“, pleads the black dress.

Found guilty, the 23-year-old was sentenced to 18 months in prison with continued detention. The customs fine claimed from him is € 80,000.