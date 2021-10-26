the municipality of Saint-Georges in shock but already be

On the evening of October 25, a tragedy occurred on the banks of the Oyapock at Saut-Maripa. A carbet collapsed on young people who were to go to Camopi. One dead and five wounded. In Saint-Georges, it is time for meditation, but questions are already being asked about the number of visitors to the site.

Catherine Lama

•

updated on October 26, 2021 at 11:36 a.m.



In the aftermath of this tragedy which occurred around 6 p.m. Monday, October 25, there was a great stir in the small town of Saint-Georges.

Mayor Georges Elfort highlighted this morning the dramatic circumstances that prevailed in this accident

It is a regrettable accident, these people had to go to Camopi and there was a dispute with the boatman who offered them to go back to sleep at Saut Maripa while the site was occupied by kayakers and that without authorization. There remained this only carbet which was not in good condition, they tried to lodge there and here the accident happened.

Georges Elfort reserves the right to lodge a complaint but for the moment it is time for meditation. The mayor is concerned with supporting young people and families.

Saint-Georges Town Hall

•



© Nikerson Perdius

The young children who were under the responsibility of the Colombes Culture, Health and Well-being association were accommodated that night at the Gabin school and will be repatriated to their homes by the end of the morning in their homes.

A number of questions arise around the Saut Maripa site and its frequentation. The municipality claims to have given no authorization and last night, according to our colleagues on site, there were a hundred people at the time of this dramatic accident.