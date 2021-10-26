The New Coastal Route on the menu for an exceptional Plenary Assembly

When can we travel on the New Coastal Route? The question is on everyone’s lips. Especially those of motorists stuck every morning in traffic jams between Saint-Paul and Saint-Denis, like this morning with 17 kilometers of traffic jams recorded.

“Patience” and “obligation” …. These are the terms that come up most often when questioning motorists stuck in traffic jams at the western entrance to Saint-Denis, and vice versa. On average, more than 66,000 users take the Route en Corniche to reach the capital. Regulars of well-gratinated traffic jams who organize themselves to face difficult traffic conditions.

Patience, sometimes we go out earlier. It takes two hours to travel Guillaume-Saint-Denis. Motorist

There are no other solutions for the moment, except to go through the RD41, route de La Montagne. A solution that doesn’t really save time. So motorists “do with” for “to have a livelihood, to feed his family“.

An eagerly awaited opening of the NRL

When asked what they expect from the New Coastal Route, the answer is simple and clear:

Just let her open, that’s all I’m waiting for! Motorist

Motorists, resigned, want the site to finally be delivered in full.

We’ve been waiting a long time. We have time to die Motorist

The first accropode of La Nouvelle Route du Littoral was installed in December 2013, on December 20 to be precise. And since then, this pharaonic site, led by the President of the Region Didier Robert, has continued to spill ink. At the time, a budget of 1.6 billion euros was announced, or about 130 million euros per kilometer.

Since then, the site has faced a series of disappointments and legal remedies. Srepen, an association fighting for the preservation of nature and the environment, protested in 2013 against the work authorization issued by the Prefect Jean-Luc Marx.

Then it was the turn of the awarding of contracts to be in court. Also in 2013, the Eiffage group requested the cancellation of the award of contracts to the SBTPC-GTOI-Vinci consortium for the construction of the dikes. Eiffage will be dismissed.





Cascading Greaves

In 2015, around a hundred employees of the SBTPC-GTOI-Vinci group walked out to protest against changes to the work schedule deemed untimely.

In January 2020, the work resumed after months of stoppage. This time it was the carriers who stepped up to the plate, blaming the lack of supplies of massive rocks.

The career issue

Building a road without rock, or very little… The Nouvelle Route du Littoral has experienced this since its inception. Whether we are talking about the Lataniers quarry in La Possession or that of Bois-Blanc in Saint-Leu, the opening of sites for the extraction of rocks intended for the New Coastal Route invariably ended up in court. . Legal disputes which delayed the delivery of the site in particular the dike part between La Grande-Chaloupe and La Possession.

The badly placed accropods and an ever more delayed construction site

Last October, a new twist for the site. We discover that hundreds of acropods, structures which must ensure the protection of the road against the waves, were badly installed. Thousands more must be moved.

Additional work that generates costs and additional time in the delivery of the road. Can we speak of failure for the former term of office? For Dominique Fournel, former vice-president of the Region, in charge of major works, “the management has been completed”. As for the delays on the site, the cause comes from “oppositions” to careers.

The new presidency of the Region announced last October that an extraordinary Plenary Assembly would be held to shed light on the project, which now largely exceeds the two billion euros budget.

Tomorrow, on the agenda of this session, which you will be able to follow on Réunion La 1ère TV, Radio and Web from 9 a.m., there will probably be a question of a new budget allocation and a delivery date for the Nouvelle Route du Littoral. As for the part already finished between Saint-Denis and the Grande Chaloupe, the Reunionese should be able to ride on it, at best, in 2022.