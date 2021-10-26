The new RER D and E will arrive two years late

Valérie Pécresse, the president of the Ile-de-France region denounces “an industrial shipwreck” while the manufacturer Alstom evokes technical constraints.

Ile-de-France residents who use the very busy lines D and E of the RER will still have to wait before being able to board new trains. The latter ordered from Alstom at the start of 2017, which were initially scheduled to be delivered in mid-2021, will finally arrive in mid-2023 according to an audit carried out by SNCF Voyageurs, which operates these two lines.

Enough to provoke the anger of the Ile-de-France region and of its president Valérie Pécresse who denounces an “industrial shipwreck” according to The echoes in a letter sent to both the CEOs of the industrialist and the SNCF.

A 3.7 billion euro contract for Alstom

“The audit carried out this summer by SNCF Voyageurs revealed repeated delays, mainly due to organizational flaws stemming from a manifest lack of control of the industrial process, inconceivable on the part of a world leader in the sector. is totally unacceptable even though Ile-de-France Mobilités is one of your biggest global customers […]. This industrial shipwreck seriously undermines the improvement of the service expected by the millions of travelers using these lines on a daily basis and I demand that you mobilize at your expense all the necessary means to remedy it “, writes the one who is also a candidate. in the LR nomination for the presidential election.





It should be remembered that the region ordered 125 RER NG trainsets for line D and 130 for line E for an amount of 3.75 billion euros. These trains are characterized by a higher capacity and are compatible with a new regulation system which should make it possible to increase the frequency during peak hours. Suffice to say that they are firmly expected by users.

Penalties

Faced with this delay, Valérie Pécresse therefore demands from SNCF the immediate application of the delay penalties provided for in the contract, namely 64 million euros on the firm tranche of the first 71 trainsets, invoiced at 1.55 billion euros.

Asked by BFM Business, Alstom explains that “several factors forced us to postpone the delivery of the first trains, in particular the great technical complexity of this new material, as well as the integration of a new signaling system, changes in the specifications. charges during the project and the impact of the health crisis on production, testing campaigns and our suppliers “.

The manufacturer indicates that he has achieved a new schedule: “We are determined to respect this schedule and we have organized ourselves accordingly”.