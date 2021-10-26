The new version of BFM TV already available on the Freebox

BFM TV Marseille was inaugurated this evening and is already available for free on the Freebox





The first 24-hour news channel aims to step into France 3’s flower beds and fine-tune its network of local branches. After BFM Paris, BFM Lyon, BFM Grand Lille, BFM Grand Littoral, and more recently BFM DICI Haute-Provence and BFM DICI Alpes-du-Sud, Altice Media announced the launch of three versions in Toulon, Nice and Marseille. The latter offered joint programs so far, but BFM Marseille has just been inaugurated this evening. And good news, it is already available on the channel on the channel 916 of Freebox TV. Free had indeed taken the lead by taking over this channel a few weeks ago.

And Altice will not stop there since it is working on the launch of two other chains in the west of France and in the Grand-Est. This will bring in 2022 to ten local channels offering all the latest traffic news, weather forecast, air quality, tips, service and local information. “We were inspired by the New York model of Altice News 12 Networks, which is the first local news network in the United States” explains at Altice. As for the other versions, these channels should be offered free of charge on the various Freebox models.