More

    The number of cases is on the rise – Why Geneva is experiencing a new outbreak of Covid-19

    Health


    Why Geneva is experiencing a new outbreak of Covid-19

    Last week in Switzerland, the number of infections increased by 22.4%. The canton of Geneva is particularly affected. Explanations.

    Emilien Ghidoni

    Despite the masks and the vaccination, the cases of Covid-19 are increasing.

    Despite the masks and the vaccination, the cases of Covid-19 are increasing.


    LUCIEN FORTUNATI

    The virus is back. For a month, he was believed to be dying, with a drop in the number of cases. Numbers of the Federal Office of Public Health (OFSP) last week prove us the opposite. From October 13 to 20, Switzerland experienced an increase in the number of contaminations of 22.4%. Geneva is well above the average with an increase of 42%. The reproduction rate stands at 1.24. This means that the virus is circulating more and more. How to explain this peak?

    Delta and cold go hand in hand

    It’s the weather’s fault, experts say. With the temperatures dropping, people are spending more time indoors. However, the level of infectivity of the Delta variant is very high, especially in a closed environment. Compared to the Alpha variant, more widespread at the start of the pandemic, the Delta would be 60% more contagious. Today he is responsible for all new infections in Switzerland.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articlethree abandoned children with their brother’s skeleton found in Texas apartment
    Next articleFacebook plans to invest billions in its “metaverse”

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC