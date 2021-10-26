The number of cases is on the rise – Why Geneva is experiencing a new outbreak of Covid-19

– Why Geneva is experiencing a new outbreak of Covid-19 Last week in Switzerland, the number of infections increased by 22.4%. The canton of Geneva is particularly affected. Explanations. Emilien Ghidoni

Despite the masks and the vaccination, the cases of Covid-19 are increasing.

LUCIEN FORTUNATI

The virus is back. For a month, he was believed to be dying, with a drop in the number of cases. Numbers of the Federal Office of Public Health (OFSP) last week prove us the opposite. From October 13 to 20, Switzerland experienced an increase in the number of contaminations of 22.4%. Geneva is well above the average with an increase of 42%. The reproduction rate stands at 1.24. This means that the virus is circulating more and more. How to explain this peak?

Delta and cold go hand in hand

It’s the weather’s fault, experts say. With the temperatures dropping, people are spending more time indoors. However, the level of infectivity of the Delta variant is very high, especially in a closed environment. Compared to the Alpha variant, more widespread at the start of the pandemic, the Delta would be 60% more contagious. Today he is responsible for all new infections in Switzerland.