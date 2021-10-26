UPDATE ON THE SITUATION – New measures, new reports and highlights: Le Figaro takes stock of the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic.

China is reconfiguring the city of Lanzhou, the pandemic is on the rise in Europe, a court orders the reopening of bars and restaurants in Guyana … Le Figaro takes stock this Tuesday, October 26 on the latest information related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Very slight rebound” of the epidemic in France

The epidemic is experiencing a “Very slight rebound” in France, in the words of government spokesperson Gabriel Attal, even if “For the moment, we cannot speak of a fifth wave”. It is necessary “be very carrefully” in order to avoid an epidemic rebound, he warned on Europe 1. 6445 patients are still hospitalized on Tuesday, including 316 since the day before. They were 6,405 on Monday. 1,049 people are treated in critical care services – 112 have been received there in the past 24 hours – against 1,023 the day before. 38 people also died from Covid in French hospitals on Tuesday, according to Public Health France, bringing the toll to 90,643 deaths in hospital since the start of the pandemic.

6,603 new cases were also detected, against 5,934 last Tuesday. On the vaccination front, 51,108,419 people have received at least one injection (i.e. 75.8% of the total population) and 49,889,136 people now have a complete vaccination schedule (i.e. 74% of the total population), since the start of the vaccination campaign in France.

The pandemic is on the rise in Europe

While the pandemic has stagnated in Europe since early August, the region has experienced an epidemic rebound since early October in both the number of cases and deaths, according to an AFP count established from official reports. During the last 7 days, some 1,672,000 cases have been recorded in the region, 18% more than the previous week.

Some 3,120 daily deaths have been recorded on average over the past week, an increase of 16% over one week. More than a third of the deaths recorded in Europe are currently in Russia (1051 deaths on average every day), followed by Ukraine (485) and Romania (420).

The Covid-19 pandemic is “Far from over”, also said Tuesday the emergency committee of the World Health Organization (WHO), calling on countries to recognize all vaccines approved by the agency. The committee emphasizes that “While progress has been made through increased use of Covid-19 vaccines and treatments, analysis of the current situation and forecasting models indicate that the pandemic is far from over.”

Chinese city of Lanzhou confined

The Chinese authorities on Tuesday imposed confinement on the city of Lanzhou (northwest) and its four million inhabitants, due to a rebound in cases, a hundred days before the Beijing Winter Olympics. All residential areas will be subject to a “Closed management” and strict movement control.

Merck drug: Paris orders 50,000 doses

France has ordered 50,000 doses of the anti-Covid 19 pill from the American laboratory Merck, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday, while European health authorities are examining this treatment which could be crucial in the fight against the epidemic.

Two-thirds of suspended caregivers are now vaccinated, according to Olivier Véran

“Two-thirds of suspended caregivers returned to work once vaccinated“, Said Tuesday, October 26 the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, adding that”extremely low suspension and resignation rate“During a hearing in the Senate on the bill” health vigilance “. “We are therefore at an extremely high vaccination coverage rate for employees of health and medico-social establishments and a suspension and resignation rate which is extremely low.“, He continued, without advancing an overall number for staff still suspended.

Guyana: a court orders the reopening of bars and restaurants

Guyana’s administrative court on Monday suspended a prefect’s order banning the opening of bars and restaurants in town, considering that the situation of the Covid-19 epidemic was improving “For four weeks” on the territory. The judge indicated that his order would take effect within 36 hours, thus encouraging the prefect to pass a new decree allowing restaurants and bars to open in urban areas in the evening until “10:30 p.m.” during the week as in the green zone, as well as on Sundays.





The government launches its toll-free number for home vaccination of seniors

The Ministry of Solidarity and Health announced on Tuesday the launch of a toll-free number allowing people aged 80 and over to be vaccinated against Covid-19 at home. Already active, 0 800 730 957 can be reached by the person wishing to be vaccinated, by their caregivers, or “anyone else willing to help the elderly“. It is accessible every day, from 6 a.m. to 22. Only injections against Covid-19 can be given at home, not those against seasonal flu. The number can also be used to organize a vaccination appointment with the attending physician.

US committee recommends Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for 5-11 year olds

A committee of American experts spoke out on Tuesday in favor of the authorization of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. The advice of this committee is only advisory, but it is rare that it is not followed by the United States Medicines Agency (FDA). If it does allow the vaccine for this age group, then some 28 million children will be eligible in the United States.

Switzerland; Italy and Argentina authorize a 3rd booster dose

The Swiss drug agency on Tuesday gave its authorization for a booster vaccination against Covid-19 for vulnerable people, with the two mRNA vaccines from Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna. In a press release, Swissmedic indicates that this “Third vaccination at least six months after the second dose can possibly maintain protection against Covid-19 in the elderly or patients at risk”.

The third dose of the vaccine will also be open to everyone in Italy from January, Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri said on Tuesday. Argentina will launch its third dose campaign in December, starting with health workers and vulnerable people, the health minister announced on Tuesday.

“Massive losses” for European airports

European airports have seen their debt explode by 200% from pre-health crisis levels and many will again suffer losses “Massive” this year, warned ACI Europe on Tuesday. The organization estimated that the number of passengers passing through these facilities this year would still be down 60% compared to 2019, then by 32% in 2022, the return to pre-crisis attendance not being expected. before the start of 2025.

Hong Kong tightens entry restrictions

Hong Kong will further tighten its entry restrictions, already among the strictest in the world, to align with China in the fight against Covid-19, the territory’s leader, Carrie Lam, announced on Tuesday.

Cambodia: reopening to foreign tourists

Cambodia announced Tuesday the reopening of part of the country from November 30 to travelers who have received two doses of the vaccine.

More than 4.95 million dead

The pandemic has killed at least 4,952,390 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to an assessment established by AFP from official sources, Tuesday at 10:00 GMT. The United States is the most bereaved country with 737,316 dead, followed by Brazil (605,804), India (455,068), Mexico (286,496) and Russia (232,775).

By taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates that the global toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.