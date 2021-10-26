The Paris Bourse opens up 0.15% to 6,723.06 points

The Paris Stock Exchange was up 0.21% Tuesday morning, slightly supported by the good performance recorded the day before on the New York Stock Exchange, but pending new business publications.

At 9:25 am, the flagship CAC 40 index took 13.55 points to 6,726.42 points, the day after a decline of 0.31%.

On the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 broke new records, driven by a series of corporate publications that wowed investors.

The performance of electric car manufacturer Tesla, boosted by a mega-order on Wall Street where it for the first time reached a capitalization of more than 1,000 billion dollars, had participated Monday in supporting the automotive sector in Paris.

“This week will be the busiest in terms of publications with big names in tech like Facebook yesterday or Alphabet and Microsoft tonight,” say analysts at Saxo Bank.

“Market participants are currently ignoring the economic environment and focusing on the publication of results,” they add.

Investors nevertheless remain on the defensive in view of the gloomy macroeconomic context between persistent inflation, slower growth and reduced support from central banks.

They are also keeping an eye on the Chinese real estate sector, weakened by the risk of bankruptcy of the sector giant Evergrande. Last sign of tension, the developer Modern Land has not honored the payment of a bond.





However, the news has not elicited a noticeable reaction in Asian markets, whose attention is drawn to the next Evergrande deadline of October 29.

“Nerves will be strained until he makes the payment or not,” said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at Oanda.

In addition, a rebound in Covid-19 contaminations in China is starting to worry investors. The Chinese authorities have thus imposed confinement in Lanzhou (north-west), which has four million inhabitants, around a hundred days from the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Orange red lantern of the CAC 40

The French telecoms giant recorded a slight decline in turnover in the third quarter, to 10.5 billion euros, due to lower co-financing received from other operators on its fiber network in France, the group’s main market. The announcement lost 3.46% to the Orange title, to 9.26 euros, the worst performance of the CAC 40.

Maisons du Monde drops its American subsidiary

The furniture and decorative objects distributor Maisons du Monde published Tuesday a drop in turnover (-1.3%) in the third quarter, and announced that it was withdrawing from its American subsidiary Modani. This second announcement seemed to satisfy investors, with the share climbing 16.27% to 19.39 euros.

Michelin maintains its outlook

The Michelin tire group (-0.45% to 133.45 euros) announced to maintain its annual forecasts despite a third quarter marked by logistical problems and the rise in the cost of raw materials.

Euronext CAC40