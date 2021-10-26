The Paris metro has still not regained its level of use before the health crisis

Posted on Oct 25, 2021 7:05 AMUpdated Oct 25, 2021, 8:55 AM

This is undoubtedly one of the effects of the development of teleworking in many Parisian companies: the account is still not there in this re-entry 2021 for the RATP. According to information from the “Parisien”, the Paris metro is no longer filling up as it did before the health crisis. A situation that is also found in the provinces.

“Levels remain significantly lower than in 2019, particularly in business districts,” explains the daily, which obtained, from Île-de-France Mobilités (IDFM), so-called validation data in station. And which therefore make it possible to measure the number of passages of travelers at the control turnstiles.

Decreases of around 45%

The finding is unambiguous. On all the stations, the figures from the IDFM show that attendance is 23% lower than it was compared to the first ten days of September 2019, so before the health crisis. And even if the current level is still higher than at the start of the 2020 school year (+ 20%), the IDFM does not expect to return to the pre-crisis level for two years. “The objective is to end the year at 80% of the attendance observed in 2019”, explain officials of IDFM quoted by “Le Parisien”. And to specify hope “to reach 90%” in 2022.





Another observation: the drop in attendance seems more particularly linked to business districts which traditionally attract more executives and white-collar workers, whose jobs have often been more conducive to the implementation of teleworking. At the beginning of September, there were 44% fewer travelers on the Esplanade de La Défense and even 47% at the Bourse station or even at those of Opéra and Charles-de-Gaulle.

Of course, there are always exceptions that prove the rule. But they are rare. Only four stations out of the 314 in the network now have attendance levels higher than 2019: Louvre Rivoli and Jasmin (+ 8%), Basilique de Saint-Denis (+ 9%) and Sèvres Lecourbe (+ 14%) . But difficult to find an explanation linked to the crisis. Work carried out on portions of the line could partly explain the changes in user habits.